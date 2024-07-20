Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dalmia Bharat Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.46% YOY

Dalmia Bharat Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.46% YOY

Livemint

Dalmia Bharat Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.08% YoY & profit increased by 8.46% YoY

Dalmia Bharat Q1 Results Live

Dalmia Bharat Q1 Results Live : Dalmia Bharat declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 0.08% and the profit increasing by 8.46% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.93% and the profit decreased by 55.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 13.42% q-o-q and increased by 2.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 26.69% q-o-q and increased by 13.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is 12.02, which increased by 73.51% Y-o-Y.

Dalmia Bharat has delivered 2.76% return in the last 1 week, -12.13% return in the last 6 months, and -15.75% YTD return.

Currently, Dalmia Bharat has a market cap of 35950.07 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 2430.7 & 1651.4 respectively.

As of 20 Jul, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Dalmia Bharat Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue36214307-15.93%3624-0.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10581222-13.42%1031+2.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization317328-3.35%399-20.55%
Total Operating Expense33823981-15.05%3413-0.91%
Operating Income239326-26.69%211+13.27%
Net Income Before Taxes194352-44.89%185+4.86%
Net Income141315-55.24%130+8.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.0216.79-28.38%6.93+73.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹141Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3621Cr

