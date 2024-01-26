Dalmia Bharat Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.92% YoY

Dalmia Bharat declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 7.3% & the profit increased by 28.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.32% and the profit increased by 122.88%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.49% q-o-q & increased by 7.71% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 115.43% q-o-q & increased by 26.96% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.02 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 31.56% Y-o-Y.
Dalmia Bharat has delivered -1.69% return in the last 1 week, 10.18% return in the last 6 months, and -5.29% YTD return.
Currently, Dalmia Bharat has a market cap of ₹40411.83 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2430.7 & ₹1672 respectively.
As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
Dalmia Bharat Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3600
|3149
|+14.32%
|3355
|+7.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|964
|857
|+12.49%
|895
|+7.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|370
|401
|-7.73%
|325
|+13.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|3195
|2961
|+7.9%
|3036
|+5.24%
|Operating Income
|405
|188
|+115.43%
|319
|+26.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|361
|172
|+109.88%
|286
|+26.22%
|Net Income
|263
|118
|+122.88%
|204
|+28.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.02
|6.34
|+121.02%
|10.66
|+31.56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹263Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3600Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!