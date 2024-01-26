Dalmia Bharat Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.92% YoY

Dalmia Bharat declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 7.3% & the profit increased by 28.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.32% and the profit increased by 122.88%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.49% q-o-q & increased by 7.71% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 115.43% q-o-q & increased by 26.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹14.02 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 31.56% Y-o-Y.

Dalmia Bharat has delivered -1.69% return in the last 1 week, 10.18% return in the last 6 months, and -5.29% YTD return.

Currently, Dalmia Bharat has a market cap of ₹40411.83 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2430.7 & ₹1672 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Dalmia Bharat Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3600 3149 +14.32% 3355 +7.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 964 857 +12.49% 895 +7.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 370 401 -7.73% 325 +13.85% Total Operating Expense 3195 2961 +7.9% 3036 +5.24% Operating Income 405 188 +115.43% 319 +26.96% Net Income Before Taxes 361 172 +109.88% 286 +26.22% Net Income 263 118 +122.88% 204 +28.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.02 6.34 +121.02% 10.66 +31.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹263Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3600Cr

