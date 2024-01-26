Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dalmia Bharat Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.92% YoY

Dalmia Bharat Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.92% YoY

Livemint

Dalmia Bharat Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 7.3% YoY & profit increased by 28.92% YoY

Dalmia Bharat Q3 FY24 Results Live

Dalmia Bharat declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 7.3% & the profit increased by 28.92% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.32% and the profit increased by 122.88%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.49% q-o-q & increased by 7.71% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 115.43% q-o-q & increased by 26.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.02 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 31.56% Y-o-Y.

Dalmia Bharat has delivered -1.69% return in the last 1 week, 10.18% return in the last 6 months, and -5.29% YTD return.

Currently, Dalmia Bharat has a market cap of 40411.83 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 2430.7 & 1672 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 9 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Dalmia Bharat Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue36003149+14.32%3355+7.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total964857+12.49%895+7.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization370401-7.73%325+13.85%
Total Operating Expense31952961+7.9%3036+5.24%
Operating Income405188+115.43%319+26.96%
Net Income Before Taxes361172+109.88%286+26.22%
Net Income263118+122.88%204+28.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.026.34+121.02%10.66+31.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹263Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3600Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

