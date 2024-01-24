Dalmia Bharat Q3 net profit up 22% as commodity prices ease
Consolidated revenue of ₹3,600 crore was up 7.3% on year, led by an 8.1% increase in sales volumes. Cement makers have seen demand surge as the government focuses on infrastructure development in the run-up to general elections
New Delhi: Cement manufacturer Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Wednesday reported a 22% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal third quarter (Q3) to ₹266 crore. This growth was attributed to easing commodity prices along with subdued fuel cost. Net profit was in line with estimates of analysts polled by Bloomberg