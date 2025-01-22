Dalmia Bharat Q3 Results 2025:Dalmia Bharat declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant decrease in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 11.64% year-over-year, with profit plummeting by 76.81% to ₹61 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹3181 crore.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Dalmia Bharat saw a positive growth trend, with revenue growing by 3.05% and profit increasing by 32.61%. This suggests that while the year-over-year performance was disheartening, the company is experiencing some recovery on a quarterly basis.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose slightly, up by 1.68% quarter-over-quarter and 0.73% year-over-year, indicating that operational costs are being managed but still contributing to the overall decline in profitability.

Operating income showcased a different trend, being up by 50% quarter-over-quarter; however, it still represents a significant decrease of 63.7% year-over-year. This reflects the challenges faced by the company in maintaining a stable operating income amidst fluctuating revenues.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) also took a hit, coming in at ₹3.25 for Q3, which is a drastic reduction of 76.82% compared to the previous year. This decline in EPS could further impact investor sentiment.

Dalmia Bharat has seen mixed market performance, delivering a 2.44% return in the last week, with a slight decline of -0.41% over the past six months and a modest 0.22% year-to-date return.

Currently, Dalmia Bharat holds a market capitalization of ₹33,221.54 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2300 and a low of ₹1651.4, indicating some volatility in its stock price.

Looking ahead, out of 26 analysts covering the company as of 22 Jan, 2025, opinions are varied; 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, while 7 have rated it as Sell, 6 as Hold, 7 as Buy, and 5 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of the same date is to Hold, suggesting that investors may want to wait for clearer signals before making significant moves.

Dalmia Bharat Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3181 3087 +3.05% 3600 -11.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 971 955 +1.68% 964 +0.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 364 336 +8.33% 370 -1.62% Total Operating Expense 3034 2989 +1.51% 3195 -5.04% Operating Income 147 98 +50% 405 -63.7% Net Income Before Taxes 83 73 +13.7% 361 -77.01% Net Income 61 46 +32.61% 263 -76.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.25 2.45 +32.65% 14.02 -76.82%