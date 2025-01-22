Dalmia Bharat Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 76.81% YOY, profit at ₹61 crore and revenue at ₹3181 crore

Dalmia Bharat Q3 Results 2025:Dalmia Bharat declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant decrease in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 11.64% year-over-year, with profit plummeting by 76.81% to ₹61 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹3181 crore.
In contrast to the previous quarter, Dalmia Bharat saw a positive growth trend, with revenue growing by 3.05% and profit increasing by 32.61%. This suggests that while the year-over-year performance was disheartening, the company is experiencing some recovery on a quarterly basis.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose slightly, up by 1.68% quarter-over-quarter and 0.73% year-over-year, indicating that operational costs are being managed but still contributing to the overall decline in profitability.
Operating income showcased a different trend, being up by 50% quarter-over-quarter; however, it still represents a significant decrease of 63.7% year-over-year. This reflects the challenges faced by the company in maintaining a stable operating income amidst fluctuating revenues.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) also took a hit, coming in at ₹3.25 for Q3, which is a drastic reduction of 76.82% compared to the previous year. This decline in EPS could further impact investor sentiment.
Dalmia Bharat has seen mixed market performance, delivering a 2.44% return in the last week, with a slight decline of -0.41% over the past six months and a modest 0.22% year-to-date return.
Currently, Dalmia Bharat holds a market capitalization of ₹33,221.54 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2300 and a low of ₹1651.4, indicating some volatility in its stock price.
Looking ahead, out of 26 analysts covering the company as of 22 Jan, 2025, opinions are varied; 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, while 7 have rated it as Sell, 6 as Hold, 7 as Buy, and 5 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of the same date is to Hold, suggesting that investors may want to wait for clearer signals before making significant moves.
Dalmia Bharat Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3181
|3087
|+3.05%
|3600
|-11.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|971
|955
|+1.68%
|964
|+0.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|364
|336
|+8.33%
|370
|-1.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|3034
|2989
|+1.51%
|3195
|-5.04%
|Operating Income
|147
|98
|+50%
|405
|-63.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|83
|73
|+13.7%
|361
|-77.01%
|Net Income
|61
|46
|+32.61%
|263
|-76.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.25
|2.45
|+32.65%
|14.02
|-76.82%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹61Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹3181Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.