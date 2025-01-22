Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dalmia Bharat Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 76.81% YOY, profit at 61 crore and revenue at 3181 crore

Dalmia Bharat Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 76.81% YOY, profit at ₹61 crore and revenue at ₹3181 crore

Livemint

Dalmia Bharat Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 11.64% YoY & profit decreased by 76.81% YoY, profit at 61 crore and revenue at 3181 crore

Dalmia Bharat Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025

Dalmia Bharat Q3 Results 2025:Dalmia Bharat declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant decrease in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 11.64% year-over-year, with profit plummeting by 76.81% to 61 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at 3181 crore.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Dalmia Bharat saw a positive growth trend, with revenue growing by 3.05% and profit increasing by 32.61%. This suggests that while the year-over-year performance was disheartening, the company is experiencing some recovery on a quarterly basis.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose slightly, up by 1.68% quarter-over-quarter and 0.73% year-over-year, indicating that operational costs are being managed but still contributing to the overall decline in profitability.

Operating income showcased a different trend, being up by 50% quarter-over-quarter; however, it still represents a significant decrease of 63.7% year-over-year. This reflects the challenges faced by the company in maintaining a stable operating income amidst fluctuating revenues.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) also took a hit, coming in at 3.25 for Q3, which is a drastic reduction of 76.82% compared to the previous year. This decline in EPS could further impact investor sentiment.

Dalmia Bharat has seen mixed market performance, delivering a 2.44% return in the last week, with a slight decline of -0.41% over the past six months and a modest 0.22% year-to-date return.

Currently, Dalmia Bharat holds a market capitalization of 33,221.54 crore, with a 52-week high of 2300 and a low of 1651.4, indicating some volatility in its stock price.

Looking ahead, out of 26 analysts covering the company as of 22 Jan, 2025, opinions are varied; 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, while 7 have rated it as Sell, 6 as Hold, 7 as Buy, and 5 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of the same date is to Hold, suggesting that investors may want to wait for clearer signals before making significant moves.

Dalmia Bharat Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue31813087+3.05%3600-11.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total971955+1.68%964+0.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization364336+8.33%370-1.62%
Total Operating Expense30342989+1.51%3195-5.04%
Operating Income14798+50%405-63.7%
Net Income Before Taxes8373+13.7%361-77.01%
Net Income6146+32.61%263-76.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.252.45+32.65%14.02-76.82%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹61Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹3181Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

