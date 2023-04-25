Dalmia Bharat Q4 net profit rises two-fold to ₹609 cr, declares dividend1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 09:51 PM IST
The company's boards has recommend a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share on equity share of ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.
Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Tuesday reported a two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹609 crore in the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹271 crore during the year ago period, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.
