Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Tuesday reported a two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹609 crore in the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹271 crore during the year ago period, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.

The revenue from operations was up 15.73 per cent to ₹3,912 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹3,380 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company's boards has recommend a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share on equity share of ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Dalmia Bharat's total expenses were at ₹3,605 crore, up 17.23 per cent in Q4/FY 2022-23.

Its sales volume in the March quarter also increased 13.3 per cent to 7.4 MnT (million tonnes).

For the entire fiscal year ended March 2023, Dalmia Bharat's consolidated net profit was up 27.69 per cent at ₹1,079 crore. It has reported a net profit of ₹845 crore in FY22.

Its revenue from operation was up 19.97 per cent at ₹13,540 crore in 2022-23. This was ₹11,286 crore in FY22.

For the financial year 2022-23, Dalmia Bharat's volume increased 15.9 per cent to 25.7 MnT.

“I am pleased with our performance during the entire year of FY23. Our persistent efforts, on enhancing the sustainability of our operations and rationalisation of our operating costs, have enabled us to mitigate the adverse impact of inflation and deliver stable earnings performance," said Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Managing Director and CEO Mahendra Singhi.

Shares of Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Tuesday settled at ₹1,920.30 on BSE, down 0.49 per cent from the previous close.