Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dalmia Bharat Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 46.52% YOY

Dalmia Bharat Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 46.52% YOY

Livemint

Dalmia Bharat Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.1% YoY & profit decreased by 46.52% YoY

Dalmia Bharat Q4 Results Live

Dalmia Bharat Q4 Results Live : Dalmia Bharat declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024, revealing a 10.1% increase in revenue and a significant 46.52% decrease in profit year-over-year.

Compared to the previous quarter, the company saw a substantial growth in revenue by 19.64% and an increase in profit by 19.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Dalmia Bharat rose by a significant 26.76% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 20.63% year-on-year.

Operating income showed a decline of 19.51% quarter-on-quarter but a notable increase of 43.61% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 16.79, reflecting a decrease of 53.81% year-on-year.

Dalmia Bharat's performance in the market has been underwhelming, with negative returns of -7.31% in the last week, -10.38% in the last 6 months, and -20.6% year-to-date.

With a market capitalization of 33879.54 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 2430.7 & 1767.05 respectively, Dalmia Bharat continues to navigate through challenges in the market.

Analysts covering the company have varying opinions, with 3 analysts giving a Sell rating, 2 analysts a Hold rating, 9 analysts a Buy rating, and 14 analysts a Strong Buy rating as of 27 Apr, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the long-term prospects of Dalmia Bharat.

Dalmia Bharat Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue43073600+19.64%3912+10.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1222964+26.76%1013+20.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization328370-11.35%336-2.38%
Total Operating Expense39813195+24.6%3685+8.03%
Operating Income326405-19.51%227+43.61%
Net Income Before Taxes352361-2.49%204+72.55%
Net Income315263+19.77%589-46.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.7914.02+19.76%36.35-53.81%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹315Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4307Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.