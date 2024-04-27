Dalmia Bharat Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 46.52% YOY

Dalmia Bharat Q4 Results Live : Dalmia Bharat declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024, revealing a 10.1% increase in revenue and a significant 46.52% decrease in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the company saw a substantial growth in revenue by 19.64% and an increase in profit by 19.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Dalmia Bharat rose by a significant 26.76% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 20.63% year-on-year.

Operating income showed a decline of 19.51% quarter-on-quarter but a notable increase of 43.61% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹16.79, reflecting a decrease of 53.81% year-on-year.

Dalmia Bharat's performance in the market has been underwhelming, with negative returns of -7.31% in the last week, -10.38% in the last 6 months, and -20.6% year-to-date.

With a market capitalization of ₹33879.54 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹2430.7 & ₹1767.05 respectively, Dalmia Bharat continues to navigate through challenges in the market.

Analysts covering the company have varying opinions, with 3 analysts giving a Sell rating, 2 analysts a Hold rating, 9 analysts a Buy rating, and 14 analysts a Strong Buy rating as of 27 Apr, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the long-term prospects of Dalmia Bharat.

Dalmia Bharat Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4307 3600 +19.64% 3912 +10.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1222 964 +26.76% 1013 +20.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 328 370 -11.35% 336 -2.38% Total Operating Expense 3981 3195 +24.6% 3685 +8.03% Operating Income 326 405 -19.51% 227 +43.61% Net Income Before Taxes 352 361 -2.49% 204 +72.55% Net Income 315 263 +19.77% 589 -46.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.79 14.02 +19.76% 36.35 -53.81%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹315Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4307Cr

