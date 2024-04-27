Dalmia Bharat Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 46.52% YOY

Dalmia Bharat Q4 Results Live : Dalmia Bharat declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024, revealing a 10.1% increase in revenue and a significant 46.52% decrease in profit year-over-year.
Compared to the previous quarter, the company saw a substantial growth in revenue by 19.64% and an increase in profit by 19.77%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Dalmia Bharat rose by a significant 26.76% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 20.63% year-on-year.
Operating income showed a decline of 19.51% quarter-on-quarter but a notable increase of 43.61% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹16.79, reflecting a decrease of 53.81% year-on-year.
Dalmia Bharat's performance in the market has been underwhelming, with negative returns of -7.31% in the last week, -10.38% in the last 6 months, and -20.6% year-to-date.
With a market capitalization of ₹33879.54 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹2430.7 & ₹1767.05 respectively, Dalmia Bharat continues to navigate through challenges in the market.
Analysts covering the company have varying opinions, with 3 analysts giving a Sell rating, 2 analysts a Hold rating, 9 analysts a Buy rating, and 14 analysts a Strong Buy rating as of 27 Apr, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the long-term prospects of Dalmia Bharat.
Dalmia Bharat Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4307
|3600
|+19.64%
|3912
|+10.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1222
|964
|+26.76%
|1013
|+20.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|328
|370
|-11.35%
|336
|-2.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|3981
|3195
|+24.6%
|3685
|+8.03%
|Operating Income
|326
|405
|-19.51%
|227
|+43.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|352
|361
|-2.49%
|204
|+72.55%
|Net Income
|315
|263
|+19.77%
|589
|-46.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.79
|14.02
|+19.76%
|36.35
|-53.81%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹315Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4307Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!