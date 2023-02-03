Dalmia Bharat Sugar declares 150% dividend, net profit surges 15% in Q3

The company posted a net income of ₹623 Cr in Q3FY23 as compared to ₹636 Cr in Q3FY22, registering a fall of 2% YoY. The company's EBIDTA reached ₹135 Cr Q3FY23 against ₹116 Cr in the year-ago quarter, registering a growth of 17%. Dalmia Bharat Sugar posted a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹93 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 as compared to ₹80 Cr in the quarter ended December 2021, registering a growth of 17% YoY, whereas the company's net profit or profit after tax (PAT) reached ₹65 Cr in Q3FY23 as compared to ₹57 Cr posted in the year-ago quarter, recording a growth of 15% YoY. The EPS of Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Industries Ltd reached ₹8.02 in Q3FY23 as compared to ₹6.99 in Q3FY22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}