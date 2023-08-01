Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Companies / Company Results/  Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q1 net profit rises 24.50% at 61.34 crore

Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q1 net profit rises 24.50% at 61.34 crore

1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:03 PM IST Livemint

Total income declined 9.50% in the June quarter of FY24 at 843.04 crore as compared to 931.55 crore a year ago

The company had reported a profit of 49.27 crore in the same quarter of fiscal year 2023. Photo: Bloomberg

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported a growth of 24.50% in net profit at 61.34 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 of fiscal year 2024.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported a growth of 24.50% in net profit at 61.34 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 of fiscal year 2024.

The company had reported a profit of 49.27 crore in the same quarter of fiscal year 2023.

The company had reported a profit of 49.27 crore in the same quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Total income declined 9.50% in the June quarter of FY24 at 843.04 crore as compared to 931.55 crore a year ago, Dalmia Bharat Sugar said in an exchange filing.

The company reported EPS of 7.58 for the period ended June 30, 2023 as compared to 6.09 for the same period last year.

For the June quarter, the company’s sales stood at 833.89 crore as compared to 924.19 crore a year ago.

Shares of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited on Tuesday closed at 380, down 0.11%, on the NSE.

On Monday, the board of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited announced that it will pay a dividend on the 16th of August, with investors receiving 1.00 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 1.1% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry, according to a report by Simplywall.st.

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of 0.25 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of 4.00, said the report.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, Dalmia Bharat Sugar’s profit nearly doubled, aided by higher sales in their sugar and distillery segments.

The sugar manufacturer's net profit from continuing operations rose to 125 crore in the quarter ended March 31 from 62.72 crore.

Fourth quarter revenue from operations rose nearly 35.8% to 1,149 crore, as export volumes for sugar went up and ethanol prices spiked.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 10:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.