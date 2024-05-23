Dalmia Industrial Development Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 618% YOY

Dalmia Industrial Development Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 42.04% YoY & profit increased by 618% YoY

Dalmia Industrial Development Q4 Results Live : Dalmia Industrial Development declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 42.04% & the profit increased by 618% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 40.64% and the profit increased by 942.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 58.13% q-o-q & decreased by 68.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 606.08% q-o-q & increased by 370.98% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.17 for Q4 which increased by 633.71% Y-o-Y.

Dalmia Industrial Development Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.07 0.13 -40.64% 0.13 -42.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.01 0.02 -58.13% 0.03 -68.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -100% Total Operating Expense -0.23 0.18 -221.87% 0.24 -194.15% Operating Income 0.3 -0.06 +606.08% -0.11 +370.98% Net Income Before Taxes 0.34 -0.04 +957.75% 0.06 +472.85% Net Income 0.34 -0.04 +942.25% 0.05 +618% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.17 -0.02 +950% 0.02 +633.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.34Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹0.07Cr

