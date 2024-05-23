Dalmia Industrial Development Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 618% YOY

Dalmia Industrial Development Q4 Results Live : Dalmia Industrial Development declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 42.04% & the profit increased by 618% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 40.64% and the profit increased by 942.25%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 58.13% q-o-q & decreased by 68.04% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 606.08% q-o-q & increased by 370.98% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.17 for Q4 which increased by 633.71% Y-o-Y.
Dalmia Industrial Development Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.07
|0.13
|-40.64%
|0.13
|-42.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.01
|0.02
|-58.13%
|0.03
|-68.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-100%
|Total Operating Expense
|-0.23
|0.18
|-221.87%
|0.24
|-194.15%
|Operating Income
|0.3
|-0.06
|+606.08%
|-0.11
|+370.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.34
|-0.04
|+957.75%
|0.06
|+472.85%
|Net Income
|0.34
|-0.04
|+942.25%
|0.05
|+618%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.17
|-0.02
|+950%
|0.02
|+633.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.34Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.07Cr
