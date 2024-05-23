Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Dalmia Industrial Development Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 618% YOY

Dalmia Industrial Development Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 618% YOY

Livemint

Dalmia Industrial Development Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 42.04% YoY & profit increased by 618% YoY

Dalmia Industrial Development Q4 Results Live

Dalmia Industrial Development Q4 Results Live : Dalmia Industrial Development declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 42.04% & the profit increased by 618% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 40.64% and the profit increased by 942.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 58.13% q-o-q & decreased by 68.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 606.08% q-o-q & increased by 370.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.17 for Q4 which increased by 633.71% Y-o-Y.

Dalmia Industrial Development Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.070.13-40.64%0.13-42.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010.02-58.13%0.03-68.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-100%
Total Operating Expense-0.230.18-221.87%0.24-194.15%
Operating Income0.3-0.06+606.08%-0.11+370.98%
Net Income Before Taxes0.34-0.04+957.75%0.06+472.85%
Net Income0.34-0.04+942.25%0.05+618%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.17-0.02+950%0.02+633.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.34Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.07Cr

