Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Danlaw Technologies India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 118.05% YoY

Danlaw Technologies India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 118.05% YoY

Livemint

Danlaw Technologies India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 21.73% YoY & profit increased by 118.05% YoY

Danlaw Technologies India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Danlaw Technologies India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 21.73% & the profit increased by 118.05% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.92% and the profit increased by 1.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.32% q-o-q & increased by 65.71% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.14% q-o-q & increased by 93.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.37 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 71.09% Y-o-Y.

Danlaw Technologies India has delivered 2.53% return in the last 1 week, 168.23% return in the last 6 months, and 71.68% YTD return.

Currently, Danlaw Technologies India has a market cap of 1046.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 2310 & 240.2 respectively.

Danlaw Technologies India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue53.0250.05+5.92%43.55+21.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.058.06+12.32%5.46+65.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.930.92+0.15%1.2-22.89%
Total Operating Expense44.1941.74+5.88%38.98+13.35%
Operating Income8.828.31+6.14%4.57+93.21%
Net Income Before Taxes8.237.71+6.7%3.67+124.03%
Net Income6.035.92+1.82%2.76+118.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.3712.15+1.81%7.23+71.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.03Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹53.02Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.