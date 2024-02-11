Danlaw Technologies India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 118.05% YoY

Danlaw Technologies India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 21.73% & the profit increased by 118.05% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.92% and the profit increased by 1.82%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.32% q-o-q & increased by 65.71% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.14% q-o-q & increased by 93.21% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹12.37 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 71.09% Y-o-Y.

Danlaw Technologies India has delivered 2.53% return in the last 1 week, 168.23% return in the last 6 months, and 71.68% YTD return.

Currently, Danlaw Technologies India has a market cap of ₹1046.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2310 & ₹240.2 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Danlaw Technologies India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 53.02 50.05 +5.92% 43.55 +21.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.05 8.06 +12.32% 5.46 +65.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.93 0.92 +0.15% 1.2 -22.89% Total Operating Expense 44.19 41.74 +5.88% 38.98 +13.35% Operating Income 8.82 8.31 +6.14% 4.57 +93.21% Net Income Before Taxes 8.23 7.71 +6.7% 3.67 +124.03% Net Income 6.03 5.92 +1.82% 2.76 +118.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.37 12.15 +1.81% 7.23 +71.09%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.03Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹53.02Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!