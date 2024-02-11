Danlaw Technologies India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 118.05% YoY

Danlaw Technologies India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 21.73% & the profit increased by 118.05% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.92% and the profit increased by 1.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.32% q-o-q & increased by 65.71% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 6.14% q-o-q & increased by 93.21% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.37 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 71.09% Y-o-Y.
Danlaw Technologies India has delivered 2.53% return in the last 1 week, 168.23% return in the last 6 months, and 71.68% YTD return.
Currently, Danlaw Technologies India has a market cap of ₹1046.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2310 & ₹240.2 respectively.
Danlaw Technologies India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|53.02
|50.05
|+5.92%
|43.55
|+21.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.05
|8.06
|+12.32%
|5.46
|+65.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.93
|0.92
|+0.15%
|1.2
|-22.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|44.19
|41.74
|+5.88%
|38.98
|+13.35%
|Operating Income
|8.82
|8.31
|+6.14%
|4.57
|+93.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.23
|7.71
|+6.7%
|3.67
|+124.03%
|Net Income
|6.03
|5.92
|+1.82%
|2.76
|+118.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.37
|12.15
|+1.81%
|7.23
|+71.09%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.03Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹53.02Cr
