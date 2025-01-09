Darshan Orna Q3 Results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 68.2% YOY, profit at ₹0.11 crore and revenue at ₹2.4 crore

Darshan Orna Q3 Results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 78.14% YoY & profit decreased by 68.2% YoY, profit at ₹ 0.11 crore and revenue at ₹ 2.4 crore

Darshan Orna Q3 Results 2025:Darshan Orna declared their Q3 results on 07 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 78.14% year-over-year, resulting in a profit of ₹0.11 crore, marking a 68.2% decline compared to the previous year. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹2.4 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Darshan Orna experienced a slight decline of 2.83% in revenue and a more substantial profit drop of 41.3%. This reflects ongoing challenges the company faces in the current market environment.

Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 37.21% quarter-on-quarter but showed a decrease of 70.79% year-over-year, highlighting the company's efforts to manage costs amid declining revenues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 43.93% quarter-on-quarter but saw an increase of 52.87% year-over-year, indicating fluctuating operational performance. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is ₹0.02, a decrease of 71.43% year-over-year.

Darshan Orna has faced a challenging market, delivering a -6.73% return in the last week, -33.98% return over the last six months, and -7.01% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the company holds a market cap of ₹15.26 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹6.99 and a low of ₹2.63, reflecting the volatility in its stock performance.

Darshan Orna Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2.4 2.47 -2.83% 10.97 -78.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.01 0 +37.21% 0.02 -70.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -52.38% 0 +66.67% Total Operating Expense 2.26 2.23 +1.54% 10.88 -79.19% Operating Income 0.13 0.24 -43.93% 0.09 +52.87% Net Income Before Taxes 0.12 0.22 -44% 0.36 -65.11% Net Income 0.11 0.18 -41.3% 0.34 -68.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.02 0.04 -50% 0.07 -71.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.11Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹2.4Cr

