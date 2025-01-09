Hello User
Darshan Orna Q3 Results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 68.2% YOY, profit at ₹0.11 crore and revenue at ₹2.4 crore

Livemint

Darshan Orna Q3 Results 2025:Darshan Orna declared their Q3 results on 07 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 78.14% year-over-year, resulting in a profit of 0.11 crore, marking a 68.2% decline compared to the previous year. Revenue for the quarter stood at 2.4 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Darshan Orna experienced a slight decline of 2.83% in revenue and a more substantial profit drop of 41.3%. This reflects ongoing challenges the company faces in the current market environment.

Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 37.21% quarter-on-quarter but showed a decrease of 70.79% year-over-year, highlighting the company's efforts to manage costs amid declining revenues.

Darshan Orna Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 43.93% quarter-on-quarter but saw an increase of 52.87% year-over-year, indicating fluctuating operational performance. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is 0.02, a decrease of 71.43% year-over-year.

Darshan Orna has faced a challenging market, delivering a -6.73% return in the last week, -33.98% return over the last six months, and -7.01% year-to-date.

Currently, the company holds a market cap of 15.26 crore, with a 52-week high of 6.99 and a low of 2.63, reflecting the volatility in its stock performance.

Darshan Orna Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2.42.47-2.83%10.97-78.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010+37.21%0.02-70.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-52.38%0+66.67%
Total Operating Expense2.262.23+1.54%10.88-79.19%
Operating Income0.130.24-43.93%0.09+52.87%
Net Income Before Taxes0.120.22-44%0.36-65.11%
Net Income0.110.18-41.3%0.34-68.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.020.04-50%0.07-71.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.11Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹2.4Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

