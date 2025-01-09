Darshan Orna Q3 Results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 68.2% YOY, profit at ₹0.11 crore and revenue at ₹2.4 crore

Darshan Orna Q3 Results 2025:Darshan Orna declared their Q3 results on 07 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 78.14% year-over-year, resulting in a profit of ₹0.11 crore, marking a 68.2% decline compared to the previous year. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹2.4 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Darshan Orna experienced a slight decline of 2.83% in revenue and a more substantial profit drop of 41.3%. This reflects ongoing challenges the company faces in the current market environment.
Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 37.21% quarter-on-quarter but showed a decrease of 70.79% year-over-year, highlighting the company's efforts to manage costs amid declining revenues.
The operating income was down by 43.93% quarter-on-quarter but saw an increase of 52.87% year-over-year, indicating fluctuating operational performance. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is ₹0.02, a decrease of 71.43% year-over-year.
Darshan Orna has faced a challenging market, delivering a -6.73% return in the last week, -33.98% return over the last six months, and -7.01% year-to-date.
Currently, the company holds a market cap of ₹15.26 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹6.99 and a low of ₹2.63, reflecting the volatility in its stock performance.
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2.4
|2.47
|-2.83%
|10.97
|-78.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.01
|0
|+37.21%
|0.02
|-70.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-52.38%
|0
|+66.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.26
|2.23
|+1.54%
|10.88
|-79.19%
|Operating Income
|0.13
|0.24
|-43.93%
|0.09
|+52.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.12
|0.22
|-44%
|0.36
|-65.11%
|Net Income
|0.11
|0.18
|-41.3%
|0.34
|-68.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.02
|0.04
|-50%
|0.07
|-71.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.11Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹2.4Cr
