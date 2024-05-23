Data Patterns India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 7.97% YOY

Data Patterns India Q4 Results Live : Data Patterns India declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 54.01% & the profit decreased by 7.97% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 46.42% and the profit increased by 99.63%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 54.56% q-o-q and decreased by 37.21% Y-o-Y.
Operating income was up by 104.36% q-o-q and decreased by 5.17% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.7 for Q4, which increased by 11.24% Y-o-Y.
Data Patterns India has delivered 7.32% return in the last 1 week, 72.13% return in the last 6 months and 70.65% YTD return.
Currently, Data Patterns India has a market cap of ₹17781.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3443.9 & ₹1564.95 respectively.
As of 23 May, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 23 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Data Patterns India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|182.29
|340.2
|-46.42%
|396.41
|-54.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.51
|58.34
|-54.56%
|42.22
|-37.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.95
|13.97
|-50.25%
|12.06
|-42.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|96.22
|298.08
|-67.72%
|305.64
|-68.52%
|Operating Income
|86.07
|42.12
|+104.36%
|90.77
|-5.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|95.32
|41.99
|+126.99%
|95.58
|-0.27%
|Net Income
|71.1
|35.62
|+99.63%
|77.26
|-7.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.7
|5.34
|+137.83%
|11.42
|+11.24%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹71.1Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹182.29Cr
