Data Patterns India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 7.97% YOY

Livemint

Data Patterns India Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 54.01% YoY & profit decreased by 7.97% YoY

Data Patterns India Q4 Results Live

Data Patterns India Q4 Results Live : Data Patterns India declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 54.01% & the profit decreased by 7.97% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 46.42% and the profit increased by 99.63%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 54.56% q-o-q and decreased by 37.21% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was up by 104.36% q-o-q and decreased by 5.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.7 for Q4, which increased by 11.24% Y-o-Y.

Data Patterns India has delivered 7.32% return in the last 1 week, 72.13% return in the last 6 months and 70.65% YTD return.

Currently, Data Patterns India has a market cap of 17781.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3443.9 & 1564.95 respectively.

As of 23 May, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Data Patterns India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue182.29340.2-46.42%396.41-54.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.5158.34-54.56%42.22-37.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.9513.97-50.25%12.06-42.35%
Total Operating Expense96.22298.08-67.72%305.64-68.52%
Operating Income86.0742.12+104.36%90.77-5.17%
Net Income Before Taxes95.3241.99+126.99%95.58-0.27%
Net Income71.135.62+99.63%77.26-7.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.75.34+137.83%11.42+11.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹71.1Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹182.29Cr

