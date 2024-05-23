Data Patterns India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 7.97% YOY

Data Patterns India Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 54.01% YoY & profit decreased by 7.97% YoY

Data Patterns India Q4 Results Live : Data Patterns India declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 54.01% & the profit decreased by 7.97% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 46.42% and the profit increased by 99.63%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 54.56% q-o-q and decreased by 37.21% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income was up by 104.36% q-o-q and decreased by 5.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹12.7 for Q4, which increased by 11.24% Y-o-Y.

Data Patterns India has delivered 7.32% return in the last 1 week, 72.13% return in the last 6 months and 70.65% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Data Patterns India has a market cap of ₹17781.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3443.9 & ₹1564.95 respectively.

As of 23 May, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 23 May, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Data Patterns India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 182.29 340.2 -46.42% 396.41 -54.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.51 58.34 -54.56% 42.22 -37.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.95 13.97 -50.25% 12.06 -42.35% Total Operating Expense 96.22 298.08 -67.72% 305.64 -68.52% Operating Income 86.07 42.12 +104.36% 90.77 -5.17% Net Income Before Taxes 95.32 41.99 +126.99% 95.58 -0.27% Net Income 71.1 35.62 +99.63% 77.26 -7.97% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.7 5.34 +137.83% 11.42 +11.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹71.1Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹182.29Cr

