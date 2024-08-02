Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Datamatics Global Services Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.04% YOY

Datamatics Global Services Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.04% YOY

Livemint

Datamatics Global Services Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.74% YoY & profit decreased by 21.04% YoY

Datamatics Global Services Q1 Results Live

Datamatics Global Services Q1 Results Live : Datamatics Global Services announced their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The company reported a 0.74% increase in revenue year-over-year, reaching XXXX.XX.

However, the profit for the quarter saw a decline of 21.04% compared to the same period last year, amounting to XXXX.XX.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue dropped by 4.54% and the profit decreased by 17.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 1.18% sequentially and 8.07% year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a significant decline of 29.31% quarter-on-quarter and 32.64% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 7.81, reflecting a 16.41% decrease from the previous year.

Datamatics Global Services also reported negative returns, with -4.69% in the last week, -11.55% in the last 6 months, and -17.21% year-to-date.

As of now, the company has a market capitalization of 3843.54 Cr and its 52-week high/low stand at 791.5 and 450 respectively.

Datamatics Global Services Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue393.99412.71-4.54%391.09+0.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total264.23261.15+1.18%244.51+8.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.88.8-0%9.17-4.03%
Total Operating Expense354.51356.86-0.66%332.48+6.63%
Operating Income39.4855.85-29.31%58.61-32.64%
Net Income Before Taxes52.9571.28-25.72%67.2-21.21%
Net Income43.4952.52-17.19%55.08-21.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.818.9-12.27%9.34-16.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹43.49Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹393.99Cr

