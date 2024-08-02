Datamatics Global Services Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.04% YOY

Datamatics Global Services Q1 Results Live : Datamatics Global Services announced their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The company reported a 0.74% increase in revenue year-over-year, reaching ₹XXXX.XX.
However, the profit for the quarter saw a decline of 21.04% compared to the same period last year, amounting to ₹XXXX.XX.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue dropped by 4.54% and the profit decreased by 17.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 1.18% sequentially and 8.07% year-on-year.
Operating income witnessed a significant decline of 29.31% quarter-on-quarter and 32.64% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹7.81, reflecting a 16.41% decrease from the previous year.
Datamatics Global Services also reported negative returns, with -4.69% in the last week, -11.55% in the last 6 months, and -17.21% year-to-date.
As of now, the company has a market capitalization of ₹3843.54 Cr and its 52-week high/low stand at ₹791.5 and ₹450 respectively.
Datamatics Global Services Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|393.99
|412.71
|-4.54%
|391.09
|+0.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|264.23
|261.15
|+1.18%
|244.51
|+8.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.8
|8.8
|-0%
|9.17
|-4.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|354.51
|356.86
|-0.66%
|332.48
|+6.63%
|Operating Income
|39.48
|55.85
|-29.31%
|58.61
|-32.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|52.95
|71.28
|-25.72%
|67.2
|-21.21%
|Net Income
|43.49
|52.52
|-17.19%
|55.08
|-21.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.81
|8.9
|-12.27%
|9.34
|-16.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹43.49Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹393.99Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar