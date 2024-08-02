Datamatics Global Services Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.04% YOY

Datamatics Global Services Q1 Results Live : Datamatics Global Services announced their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The company reported a 0.74% increase in revenue year-over-year, reaching ₹XXXX.XX. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the profit for the quarter saw a decline of 21.04% compared to the same period last year, amounting to ₹XXXX.XX.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue dropped by 4.54% and the profit decreased by 17.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 1.18% sequentially and 8.07% year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a significant decline of 29.31% quarter-on-quarter and 32.64% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹7.81, reflecting a 16.41% decrease from the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Datamatics Global Services also reported negative returns, with -4.69% in the last week, -11.55% in the last 6 months, and -17.21% year-to-date.

As of now, the company has a market capitalization of ₹3843.54 Cr and its 52-week high/low stand at ₹791.5 and ₹450 respectively.

Datamatics Global Services Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 393.99 412.71 -4.54% 391.09 +0.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 264.23 261.15 +1.18% 244.51 +8.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.8 8.8 -0% 9.17 -4.03% Total Operating Expense 354.51 356.86 -0.66% 332.48 +6.63% Operating Income 39.48 55.85 -29.31% 58.61 -32.64% Net Income Before Taxes 52.95 71.28 -25.72% 67.2 -21.21% Net Income 43.49 52.52 -17.19% 55.08 -21.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.81 8.9 -12.27% 9.34 -16.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹43.49Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹393.99Cr

