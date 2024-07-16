Davangere Sugar Company Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 14.84% YOY

Livemint
First Published16 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Davangere Sugar Company Q1 Results Live : Davangere Sugar Company announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue by 4.52% and a decline in profit by 14.84% YoY.

Quarterly comparison reveals a significant drop in revenue by 28.31% and profit by 79.35% when compared to the previous quarter.

The company witnessed a sharp rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 42.05% q-o-q and 17.34% Y-o-Y.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 12.17% q-o-q but showing an increase of 48.75% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 0.1, marking a 16.67% decrease Y-o-Y.

Investors observed a negative return of -6.86% in the past week, while the company delivered a positive return of 5.03% in the last 6 months and 0.84% YTD return.

Davangere Sugar Company currently holds a market cap of 843 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 12 & 6.75 respectively.

Davangere Sugar Company Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue45.5763.57-28.31%47.73-4.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.361.66+42.05%2.01+17.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.983.28-8.97%2.89+3.12%
Total Operating Expense39.0856.18-30.43%43.37-9.88%
Operating Income6.497.39-12.17%4.36+48.75%
Net Income Before Taxes1.364.6-70.37%1.4-2.82%
Net Income0.944.55-79.35%1.1-14.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.10.48-79.17%0.12-16.67%
FAQs
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM IST
