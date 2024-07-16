Davangere Sugar Company Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 14.84% YOY

Davangere Sugar Company Q1 Results Live : Davangere Sugar Company announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue by 4.52% and a decline in profit by 14.84% YoY.
Quarterly comparison reveals a significant drop in revenue by 28.31% and profit by 79.35% when compared to the previous quarter.
The company witnessed a sharp rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 42.05% q-o-q and 17.34% Y-o-Y.
Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 12.17% q-o-q but showing an increase of 48.75% Y-o-Y.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.1, marking a 16.67% decrease Y-o-Y.
Investors observed a negative return of -6.86% in the past week, while the company delivered a positive return of 5.03% in the last 6 months and 0.84% YTD return.
Davangere Sugar Company currently holds a market cap of ₹843 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹12 & ₹6.75 respectively.
Davangere Sugar Company Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|45.57
|63.57
|-28.31%
|47.73
|-4.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.36
|1.66
|+42.05%
|2.01
|+17.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.98
|3.28
|-8.97%
|2.89
|+3.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|39.08
|56.18
|-30.43%
|43.37
|-9.88%
|Operating Income
|6.49
|7.39
|-12.17%
|4.36
|+48.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.36
|4.6
|-70.37%
|1.4
|-2.82%
|Net Income
|0.94
|4.55
|-79.35%
|1.1
|-14.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.1
|0.48
|-79.17%
|0.12
|-16.67%