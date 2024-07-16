Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Davangere Sugar Company Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 14.84% YOY

Davangere Sugar Company Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 14.84% YOY

Livemint

Davangere Sugar Company Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.52% YoY & profit decreased by 14.84% YoY

Davangere Sugar Company Q1 Results Live

Davangere Sugar Company Q1 Results Live : Davangere Sugar Company announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue by 4.52% and a decline in profit by 14.84% YoY.

Quarterly comparison reveals a significant drop in revenue by 28.31% and profit by 79.35% when compared to the previous quarter.

The company witnessed a sharp rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 42.05% q-o-q and 17.34% Y-o-Y.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 12.17% q-o-q but showing an increase of 48.75% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 0.1, marking a 16.67% decrease Y-o-Y.

Investors observed a negative return of -6.86% in the past week, while the company delivered a positive return of 5.03% in the last 6 months and 0.84% YTD return.

Davangere Sugar Company currently holds a market cap of 843 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 12 & 6.75 respectively.

Davangere Sugar Company Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue45.5763.57-28.31%47.73-4.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.361.66+42.05%2.01+17.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.983.28-8.97%2.89+3.12%
Total Operating Expense39.0856.18-30.43%43.37-9.88%
Operating Income6.497.39-12.17%4.36+48.75%
Net Income Before Taxes1.364.6-70.37%1.4-2.82%
Net Income0.944.55-79.35%1.1-14.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.10.48-79.17%0.12-16.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.94Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹45.57Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.