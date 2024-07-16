Davangere Sugar Company Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 14.84% YOY

Davangere Sugar Company Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.52% YoY & profit decreased by 14.84% YoY

Davangere Sugar Company Q1 Results Live : Davangere Sugar Company announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue by 4.52% and a decline in profit by 14.84% YoY.

Quarterly comparison reveals a significant drop in revenue by 28.31% and profit by 79.35% when compared to the previous quarter.

The company witnessed a sharp rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 42.05% q-o-q and 17.34% Y-o-Y.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 12.17% q-o-q but showing an increase of 48.75% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.1, marking a 16.67% decrease Y-o-Y.

Investors observed a negative return of -6.86% in the past week, while the company delivered a positive return of 5.03% in the last 6 months and 0.84% YTD return.

Davangere Sugar Company currently holds a market cap of ₹843 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹12 & ₹6.75 respectively.

Davangere Sugar Company Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 45.57 63.57 -28.31% 47.73 -4.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.36 1.66 +42.05% 2.01 +17.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.98 3.28 -8.97% 2.89 +3.12% Total Operating Expense 39.08 56.18 -30.43% 43.37 -9.88% Operating Income 6.49 7.39 -12.17% 4.36 +48.75% Net Income Before Taxes 1.36 4.6 -70.37% 1.4 -2.82% Net Income 0.94 4.55 -79.35% 1.1 -14.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.1 0.48 -79.17% 0.12 -16.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.94Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹45.57Cr

