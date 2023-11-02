Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Thursday—November 2

Day trading guide for today: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their losses into the second consecutive session amid mixed global cues. Nifty 50 closed at 18,989.15, down 90 points, or 0.47 per cent, while the 30-share pack ended 284 points, or 0.44 per cent, lower at 63,591.33.

Midcap and smallcap indices also suffered losses but they still outperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index fell 0.35 per cent while the smallcap index declined 0.10 per cent. IT stocks lost 3.8 per cent last month due to weak results from major companies and fears of prolonged high rates in the United States, a key market.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped from 57.5 in September to 55.5 in October, the slowest rate of expansion since February.

The US Federal Reserve announced its interest rate decision on Wednesday, after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, leaving the key benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On the outlook for Nifty today, Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd said, ‘’This decline reaffirms our negative view on the index and we suggest continuing with a “sell on rise" approach until Nifty decisively reclaims 19,400 or forms a reversal pattern.''

‘’However, an intermediate rebound on the global front might cap the pace of fall. While the majority of sectors trading in sync with the benchmark, select stocks across sectors are still showing resilience. Traders should align their positions accordingly and focus more on stock selection,'' said Mishra.

On the outlook for Bank Nifty, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities said that the index formed a doji candle, suggesting a state of indecision at the current levels, with a battle between bulls and bears.

‘’Immediate resistance is observed at 43,000, where significant open interest is concentrated on the call side. A breach above this level could trigger short-covering moves towards 43,500. Conversely, the lower-end support is positioned at 42,400, and if it is breached on a closing basis, it may escalate the selling pressure,'' said Shah.



Global Cues

Markets on Thursday would react to US Fed policy decision as the central bank's rate setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted unanimously to hold the key interest rate unchanged at a 22-year high mark. Also, investors would watch out for Bank of England's interest rate decision to be announced on Thursday.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) offloading shares in the domestic market continues to hurt sentiment while strong US growth indicators and Jerome Powell's remarks after the US Fed policy indicate that interest rates may stay elevated going ahead.

‘’Equity markets globally are being impacted more by the spike in US bond yields rather than the Israel-Hamas conflict. The US 10-year bond yield above 4.9 per cent will continue to be a major headwind for stock markets, particularly for those in emerging markets. The crash in Brent crude to $85 is a big positive for India. Aviation, paints and tyre stocks will respond positively to this news,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.



Stocks to watch today

Some major companies including Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, Berger Paints, Bombay Dyeing, Dabur, Deepak Fertilisers, Tata Motors, JK Lakshmi Cements, among others will declare their July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) today.

Britannia, India Cements, JK Tyre, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel will also be in focus during today's session as these companies declared their Q2FY24 post-market hours on Wednesday.



F&O Ban List

GNFC has been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, November 2 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.



Day trading stocks for today

On intraday stocks for today, stock market experts — Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi, Ashish Katwa, Technical Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd and Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking— recommended six stocks to buy today.

Sumeet Bagadia's intraday stocks for today:

1.Birla Soft: Buy Birla Soft at ₹574.2 with a stop loss of ₹545 at a target price of ₹630

Birla Soft is currently trading at ₹574.2. After a consolidation phase at the resistance level, the stock broke out of the ₹560 level and formed a hammer candlestick pattern on the daily chart, accompanied by significant trading volume. Additionally, Birla Soft is currently trading above critical Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), including the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs, highlighting its bullish momentum and suggesting the potential for further upward price movement.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is presently at 71.45 and is trending upwards, indicating an increase in buying momentum. Furthermore, the Stochastic Relative Strength Index (Stoch RSI) is displaying a positive crossover. This combination of technical factors suggests that Birla Soft may have the potential to reach a target price of ₹630 in the near term.

To manage risk effectively, it is advisable to set a stop-loss (SL) at ₹545 to protect your investment in case the market takes an unexpected turn. Overall, considering the technical analysis and current market conditions, Birla Soft appears to be a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a ₹630 price level, provided prudent risk management measures are in place.

2.Mcdowell_N: Buy Mcdowell_N (NSE: United Spirits) at ₹1,045.65 with a stop loss of ₹1,015 at a target price of ₹1,100

Mcdowell_N has bounced back from the support of 1,015 levels which was prior a resistance and is also close to 50 Day EMA levels. Currently, the stock is trading around 1045.65 levels. The stock is trading above all important moving averages indicating strength.

The RSI indicator is also trading near to 55 levels which will help stock to move upwards. A small resistance is placed at 1,075 levels for the stock. Once stock closes above the mentioned resistance level it can move towards 1,100 and above.

Based on the above analysis Mcdowell_N can be purchased at CMP of 1,045.65 with a stop loss of 1,015 levels for the target of 1,100 levels.



Ganesh Dongre's intraday stocks for today:

3.Welspun Corp: Buy Welspun Corp at ₹437 with a stoploss of ₹425 at a target price of ₹450

In the short-term trend, the stock has a bullish reversal pattern, technically retrenchment could be possible till 450 so, holding the support level of 425 this stock can bounce toward the 450 level in the short term, so the trader can go long with a stop loss of 425 for the target price of 450

4.DLF: Buy DLF at ₹575 with a stop loss of ₹560 at a target price of ₹590

On the short-term chart, the stock has shown a bullish reversal pattern, so holding the support level of 560. this stock can bounce toward the 590 level in the short term, so the trader can go long with a stop loss of 560 for the target price of 590.

Support - 18800/18850

Resistance - 19200/19250



Ashish Katwa's intraday stocks for today:

5.CreditAccess Grameen Ltd: Buying range: ₹1,620.60-1,615; Target ₹1,565| Stop Loss ₹1,730

On the daily charts, the stock has given a breakout of range with bullish candlestick. Stock is trading above its 21& 38 day’s exponential moving averages on the daily time frames, which is positive for the prices in the short to medium term. The Technical indicator Ichimoku cloud suggests that the price is trading above the conversion and base line, which act as a support for the counter.

The Daily strength indicator RSI (14) is in bullish mode and trading above the 60 level. Hence, based on the above technical structure one can initiate a long position in CeditAccess Grameen at CMP 1,620.60, or a fall in the price till 1,615 levels can be used as buying opportunity for the upside target of 1,730. However, the bullish view will be negated if CreditAccess Grameen closes below the support level of 1,565.

6.Coforge: Buying range: ₹5,015-5,022; Target ₹5,250 |Stop Loss ₹4,920

After a strong run, Coforge started consolidating at the higher end where, on the daily chart, we've seen a breakout of the Flag and pole formation. It indicates that the bulls are in charge of security.

On the indicator front, RSI is heading towards the north, which shows a positivity in the script. Furthermore, the stock's price has begun to trade above 20 days EMA indicates an interest in buying. Hence based on above Technical structure a buying can be done in Coforge for a TP of 5,250 with a SL of 4,920.



