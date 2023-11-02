Day trading guide for today: Six buy or sell stocks for Thursday—November 2
Day trading stocks: Market experts have recommended six stocks to buy today —Birla Soft, Mcdowell_N(United Spirits), Welspun Corp, DLF, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, and Coforge.
Day trading guide for today: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their losses into the second consecutive session amid mixed global cues. Nifty 50 closed at 18,989.15, down 90 points, or 0.47 per cent, while the 30-share pack ended 284 points, or 0.44 per cent, lower at 63,591.33.