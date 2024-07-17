DB Corp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 49.65% YOY

DB Corp Q1 Results Live : DB Corp declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 6.43% and the profit increasing by 49.65% YoY.

However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.42% and the profit decreased by 3.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.87% q-o-q but increased by 7.55% Y-o-Y.

Similarly, the operating income was down by 4.52% q-o-q but increased significantly by 53.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 stood at ₹6.87, reflecting a strong growth of 55.42% Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, DB Corp delivered -0.28% in the last week, while showing impressive returns of 18.03% in the last 6 months and 37.77% YTD.

The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹6560.65 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹403.9 & ₹186.05 respectively.

Analyst coverage on DB Corp as of 17 Jul, 2024, shows that out of 3 analysts, 2 have given a Buy rating and 1 has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards the company's performance.

DB Corp Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 589.85 617.13 -4.42% 554.2 +6.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 107.03 109.07 -1.87% 99.51 +7.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 27.71 28.89 -4.07% 27.29 +1.57% Total Operating Expense 453.11 473.93 -4.39% 464.98 -2.55% Operating Income 136.74 143.2 -4.52% 89.22 +53.26% Net Income Before Taxes 157.36 161.52 -2.57% 103.63 +51.85% Net Income 117.87 122.53 -3.81% 78.76 +49.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.87 7.31 -6% 4.42 +55.42%