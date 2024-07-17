DB Corp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 49.65% YOY

DB Corp Q1 Results Live : DB Corp declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 6.43% and the profit increasing by 49.65% YoY.
However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.42% and the profit decreased by 3.81%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.87% q-o-q but increased by 7.55% Y-o-Y.
Similarly, the operating income was down by 4.52% q-o-q but increased significantly by 53.26% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 stood at ₹6.87, reflecting a strong growth of 55.42% Y-o-Y.
In terms of returns, DB Corp delivered -0.28% in the last week, while showing impressive returns of 18.03% in the last 6 months and 37.77% YTD.
The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹6560.65 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹403.9 & ₹186.05 respectively.
Analyst coverage on DB Corp as of 17 Jul, 2024, shows that out of 3 analysts, 2 have given a Buy rating and 1 has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards the company's performance.
DB Corp Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|589.85
|617.13
|-4.42%
|554.2
|+6.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|107.03
|109.07
|-1.87%
|99.51
|+7.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|27.71
|28.89
|-4.07%
|27.29
|+1.57%
|Total Operating Expense
|453.11
|473.93
|-4.39%
|464.98
|-2.55%
|Operating Income
|136.74
|143.2
|-4.52%
|89.22
|+53.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|157.36
|161.52
|-2.57%
|103.63
|+51.85%
|Net Income
|117.87
|122.53
|-3.81%
|78.76
|+49.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.87
|7.31
|-6%
|4.42
|+55.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹117.87Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹589.85Cr
