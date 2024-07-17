Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  DB Corp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 49.65% YOY

DB Corp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 49.65% YOY

Livemint

DB Corp Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.43% YoY & profit increased by 49.65% YoY

DB Corp Q1 Results Live

DB Corp Q1 Results Live : DB Corp declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 6.43% and the profit increasing by 49.65% YoY.

However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.42% and the profit decreased by 3.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.87% q-o-q but increased by 7.55% Y-o-Y.

Similarly, the operating income was down by 4.52% q-o-q but increased significantly by 53.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 stood at 6.87, reflecting a strong growth of 55.42% Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, DB Corp delivered -0.28% in the last week, while showing impressive returns of 18.03% in the last 6 months and 37.77% YTD.

The company currently boasts a market cap of 6560.65 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 403.9 & 186.05 respectively.

Analyst coverage on DB Corp as of 17 Jul, 2024, shows that out of 3 analysts, 2 have given a Buy rating and 1 has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards the company's performance.

DB Corp Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue589.85617.13-4.42%554.2+6.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total107.03109.07-1.87%99.51+7.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization27.7128.89-4.07%27.29+1.57%
Total Operating Expense453.11473.93-4.39%464.98-2.55%
Operating Income136.74143.2-4.52%89.22+53.26%
Net Income Before Taxes157.36161.52-2.57%103.63+51.85%
Net Income117.87122.53-3.81%78.76+49.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.877.31-6%4.42+55.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹117.87Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹589.85Cr

