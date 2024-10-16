DB Corp Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 17.64% YoY

DB Corp Q2 Results Live : DB Corp declared their Q2 results on 15 October 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue experienced a decline of 4.62% year-over-year, while profit saw a more significant drop of 17.64%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 5.24%, and profit plummeted by 29.94%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.85% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 3.96% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs amid declining revenues.
Operating income also showed a substantial decrease, down by 31.63% compared to the previous quarter and down 23.82% year-over-year, reflecting the overall challenges faced by the company.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.83, representing a decrease of 14.19% year-over-year, further highlighting the financial struggles of DB Corp during this period.
In terms of stock performance, DB Corp has delivered a return of -11.55% in the last week, while showing a modest recovery with an 11.67% return over the last six months and a year-to-date return of 19.17%.
Currently, DB Corp has a market capitalization of ₹5675.21 crore, with its stock trading within a 52-week range of ₹403.9 to ₹235.8.
As of 16 October 2024, among the three analysts covering DB Corp, opinions are mixed: one analyst has issued a 'Strong Sell' rating, another has provided a 'Buy' rating, and the third has given a 'Strong Buy' rating, reflecting varying confidence levels in the company's recovery.
DB Corp Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|558.95
|589.85
|-5.24%
|586.04
|-4.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|113.3
|107.03
|+5.85%
|108.98
|+3.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|27.17
|27.71
|-1.98%
|28.92
|-6.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|465.47
|453.11
|+2.73%
|463.32
|+0.46%
|Operating Income
|93.48
|136.74
|-31.63%
|122.72
|-23.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|110.34
|157.36
|-29.88%
|132.96
|-17.01%
|Net Income
|82.57
|117.87
|-29.94%
|100.26
|-17.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.83
|6.87
|-29.67%
|5.63
|-14.19%
