DB Corp Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 17.64% YoY

Published16 Oct 2024, 10:34 AM IST
DB Corp Q2 Results Live : DB Corp declared their Q2 results on 15 October 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue experienced a decline of 4.62% year-over-year, while profit saw a more significant drop of 17.64%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 5.24%, and profit plummeted by 29.94%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.85% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 3.96% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs amid declining revenues.

Operating income also showed a substantial decrease, down by 31.63% compared to the previous quarter and down 23.82% year-over-year, reflecting the overall challenges faced by the company.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 4.83, representing a decrease of 14.19% year-over-year, further highlighting the financial struggles of DB Corp during this period.

In terms of stock performance, DB Corp has delivered a return of -11.55% in the last week, while showing a modest recovery with an 11.67% return over the last six months and a year-to-date return of 19.17%.

Currently, DB Corp has a market capitalization of 5675.21 crore, with its stock trading within a 52-week range of 403.9 to 235.8.

As of 16 October 2024, among the three analysts covering DB Corp, opinions are mixed: one analyst has issued a 'Strong Sell' rating, another has provided a 'Buy' rating, and the third has given a 'Strong Buy' rating, reflecting varying confidence levels in the company's recovery.

DB Corp Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue558.95589.85-5.24%586.04-4.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total113.3107.03+5.85%108.98+3.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization27.1727.71-1.98%28.92-6.07%
Total Operating Expense465.47453.11+2.73%463.32+0.46%
Operating Income93.48136.74-31.63%122.72-23.82%
Net Income Before Taxes110.34157.36-29.88%132.96-17.01%
Net Income82.57117.87-29.94%100.26-17.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.836.87-29.67%5.63-14.19%
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsDB Corp Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 17.64% YoY

