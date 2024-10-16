DB Corp Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 17.64% YoY

DB Corp Q2 Results Live : DB Corp declared their Q2 results on 15 October 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue experienced a decline of 4.62% year-over-year, while profit saw a more significant drop of 17.64%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 5.24%, and profit plummeted by 29.94%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.85% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 3.96% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs amid declining revenues.

Operating income also showed a substantial decrease, down by 31.63% compared to the previous quarter and down 23.82% year-over-year, reflecting the overall challenges faced by the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.83, representing a decrease of 14.19% year-over-year, further highlighting the financial struggles of DB Corp during this period.

In terms of stock performance, DB Corp has delivered a return of -11.55% in the last week, while showing a modest recovery with an 11.67% return over the last six months and a year-to-date return of 19.17%.

Currently, DB Corp has a market capitalization of ₹5675.21 crore, with its stock trading within a 52-week range of ₹403.9 to ₹235.8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 16 October 2024, among the three analysts covering DB Corp, opinions are mixed: one analyst has issued a 'Strong Sell' rating, another has provided a 'Buy' rating, and the third has given a 'Strong Buy' rating, reflecting varying confidence levels in the company's recovery.

DB Corp Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 558.95 589.85 -5.24% 586.04 -4.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 113.3 107.03 +5.85% 108.98 +3.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 27.17 27.71 -1.98% 28.92 -6.07% Total Operating Expense 465.47 453.11 +2.73% 463.32 +0.46% Operating Income 93.48 136.74 -31.63% 122.72 -23.82% Net Income Before Taxes 110.34 157.36 -29.88% 132.96 -17.01% Net Income 82.57 117.87 -29.94% 100.26 -17.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.83 6.87 -29.67% 5.63 -14.19%

