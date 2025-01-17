DB Corp Q3 Results 2025:DB Corp declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, revealing a topline decrease of 0.32% year-over-year. The profit for the quarter stands at ₹118.21 crore, reflecting a decline of 4.65% YoY, while revenue reached ₹642.65 crore.

Comparatively, the company witnessed positive growth from the previous quarter, with revenue increasing by 14.97% and profit rising by 43.16%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.11% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.56% year-over-year.

DB Corp Q3 Results

Additionally, operating income saw a significant increase of 63.43% quarter-over-quarter but experienced a slight decrease of 0.89% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹6.62, marking a decrease of 4.89% YoY.

DB Corp has faced a challenging market climate, delivering a return of -8.75% over the last week, -27.02% in the past six months, and -12.38% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹4717.27 crore with a 52-week high of ₹403.9 and a low of ₹235.8. As of 17 Jan, 2025, among three analysts covering DB Corp, one has rated the stock as Sell, one as Buy, and another as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 17 Jan, 2025, is to Buy, suggesting that analysts see potential for recovery despite the recent quarterly performance.

DB Corp Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 642.65 558.95 +14.97% 644.71 -0.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 119.4 118.09 +1.11% 114.19 +4.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 24.41 27.17 -10.16% 28.91 -15.57% Total Operating Expense 489.89 465.47 +5.25% 490.57 -0.14% Operating Income 152.77 93.48 +63.43% 154.14 -0.89% Net Income Before Taxes 160.05 110.35 +45.04% 167.38 -4.38% Net Income 118.21 82.57 +43.16% 123.98 -4.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.62 4.63 +42.98% 6.96 -4.89%