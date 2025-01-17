DB Corp Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 4.65% YOY, profit at ₹118.21 crore and revenue at ₹642.65 crore

Published17 Jan 2025, 11:27 AM IST
DB Corp Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025

DB Corp Q3 Results 2025:DB Corp declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, revealing a topline decrease of 0.32% year-over-year. The profit for the quarter stands at 118.21 crore, reflecting a decline of 4.65% YoY, while revenue reached 642.65 crore.

Comparatively, the company witnessed positive growth from the previous quarter, with revenue increasing by 14.97% and profit rising by 43.16%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.11% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.56% year-over-year.

DB Corp Q3 Results

Additionally, operating income saw a significant increase of 63.43% quarter-over-quarter but experienced a slight decrease of 0.89% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 6.62, marking a decrease of 4.89% YoY.

DB Corp has faced a challenging market climate, delivering a return of -8.75% over the last week, -27.02% in the past six months, and -12.38% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 4717.27 crore with a 52-week high of 403.9 and a low of 235.8. As of 17 Jan, 2025, among three analysts covering DB Corp, one has rated the stock as Sell, one as Buy, and another as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 17 Jan, 2025, is to Buy, suggesting that analysts see potential for recovery despite the recent quarterly performance.

DB Corp Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue642.65558.95+14.97%644.71-0.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total119.4118.09+1.11%114.19+4.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization24.4127.17-10.16%28.91-15.57%
Total Operating Expense489.89465.47+5.25%490.57-0.14%
Operating Income152.7793.48+63.43%154.14-0.89%
Net Income Before Taxes160.05110.35+45.04%167.38-4.38%
Net Income118.2182.57+43.16%123.98-4.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.624.63+42.98%6.96-4.89%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹118.21Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹642.65Cr

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:27 AM IST
