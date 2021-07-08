DBS India reports higher FY21 profit, NPAs surge

“We have made considerable progress with the integration of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) since the amalgamation in November 2020 even with the dislocations due to the second wave of the pandemic. While, as expected, there has been an immediate impact on our financial results due to the high Net NPAs and operating losses at LVB, we are confident of realising the long-term prospects of the combined franchise," said the bank’s MD & CEO Surojit Shome.