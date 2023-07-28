DCB Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 31% to ₹127 crore, NII up 24%; gross NPA declines YoY1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 07:09 PM IST
DCB Bank Q1 Results: The bank's net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and interest expended, during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹470.7 crore, reporting a growth of 24.7 per cent, compared to ₹374 crore in the year-ago period.
DCB Bank Q1 Results: DCB Bank announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 28, reporting a rise of 31 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹127 crore, compared to ₹97 crore in the corresponding period last year.
