DCM Nouvelle Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 275% YOY

DCM Nouvelle Q1 Results Live : DCM Nouvelle declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, showing a 5.27% increase in revenue year-over-year.

The company also reported a significant 275% rise in losses compared to the same quarter last year.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a steep increase of 20.84% quarter-over-quarter and 16.51% year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 75.39% sequentially and 1.86% annually.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.17, marking a substantial 343.99% increase year-over-year.

DCM Nouvelle's stock performance has been positive with a 3.73% return in the last week, 35.06% return in the last 6 months, and 44.44% year-to-date return.

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹468.06 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹297.8 & ₹139.05 respectively.

DCM Nouvelle Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 268.88 264.38 +1.7% 255.43 +5.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.22 14.25 +20.84% 14.78 +16.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.34 6.04 +21.52% 5.59 +31.31% Total Operating Expense 265.71 251.5 +5.65% 252.2 +5.36% Operating Income 3.17 12.88 -75.39% 3.23 -1.86% Net Income Before Taxes -2.86 7.07 -140.45% -0.87 -228.74% Net Income -2.55 4.79 -153.24% -0.68 -275% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.17 2.53 -53.71% -0.48 +343.99%