DCM Nouvelle Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 275% YOY

DCM Nouvelle Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.27% YoY & loss increased by 275% YoY

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
DCM Nouvelle Q1 Results Live
DCM Nouvelle Q1 Results Live

DCM Nouvelle Q1 Results Live : DCM Nouvelle declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, showing a 5.27% increase in revenue year-over-year.

The company also reported a significant 275% rise in losses compared to the same quarter last year.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a steep increase of 20.84% quarter-over-quarter and 16.51% year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 75.39% sequentially and 1.86% annually.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.17, marking a substantial 343.99% increase year-over-year.

DCM Nouvelle's stock performance has been positive with a 3.73% return in the last week, 35.06% return in the last 6 months, and 44.44% year-to-date return.

The company currently holds a market cap of 468.06 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 297.8 & 139.05 respectively.

DCM Nouvelle Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue268.88264.38+1.7%255.43+5.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.2214.25+20.84%14.78+16.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.346.04+21.52%5.59+31.31%
Total Operating Expense265.71251.5+5.65%252.2+5.36%
Operating Income3.1712.88-75.39%3.23-1.86%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.867.07-140.45%-0.87-228.74%
Net Income-2.554.79-153.24%-0.68-275%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.172.53-53.71%-0.48+343.99%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-2.55Cr
₹268.88Cr
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsDCM Nouvelle Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 275% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    182.10
    10:46 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    -0.9 (-0.49%)

    GAIL India

    243.00
    10:46 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    9.35 (4%)

    Tata Steel

    164.45
    10:46 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    0.4 (0.24%)

    Bandhan Bank

    219.25
    10:46 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    -0.55 (-0.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    96.70
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    5.4 (5.91%)

    Granules India

    619.50
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    31.7 (5.39%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    544.20
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    25.4 (4.9%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    770.35
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    35.85 (4.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue