Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  DCM Nouvelle Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 275% YOY

DCM Nouvelle Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 275% YOY

Livemint

DCM Nouvelle Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.27% YoY & loss increased by 275% YoY

DCM Nouvelle Q1 Results Live

DCM Nouvelle Q1 Results Live : DCM Nouvelle declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, showing a 5.27% increase in revenue year-over-year.

The company also reported a significant 275% rise in losses compared to the same quarter last year.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a steep increase of 20.84% quarter-over-quarter and 16.51% year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 75.39% sequentially and 1.86% annually.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.17, marking a substantial 343.99% increase year-over-year.

DCM Nouvelle's stock performance has been positive with a 3.73% return in the last week, 35.06% return in the last 6 months, and 44.44% year-to-date return.

The company currently holds a market cap of 468.06 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 297.8 & 139.05 respectively.

DCM Nouvelle Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue268.88264.38+1.7%255.43+5.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.2214.25+20.84%14.78+16.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.346.04+21.52%5.59+31.31%
Total Operating Expense265.71251.5+5.65%252.2+5.36%
Operating Income3.1712.88-75.39%3.23-1.86%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.867.07-140.45%-0.87-228.74%
Net Income-2.554.79-153.24%-0.68-275%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.172.53-53.71%-0.48+343.99%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-2.55Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹268.88Cr

