DCM Nouvelle Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 275% YOY

DCM Nouvelle Q1 Results Live : DCM Nouvelle declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, showing a 5.27% increase in revenue year-over-year.
The company also reported a significant 275% rise in losses compared to the same quarter last year.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a steep increase of 20.84% quarter-over-quarter and 16.51% year-over-year.
Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 75.39% sequentially and 1.86% annually.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.17, marking a substantial 343.99% increase year-over-year.
DCM Nouvelle's stock performance has been positive with a 3.73% return in the last week, 35.06% return in the last 6 months, and 44.44% year-to-date return.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹468.06 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹297.8 & ₹139.05 respectively.
DCM Nouvelle Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|268.88
|264.38
|+1.7%
|255.43
|+5.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.22
|14.25
|+20.84%
|14.78
|+16.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.34
|6.04
|+21.52%
|5.59
|+31.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|265.71
|251.5
|+5.65%
|252.2
|+5.36%
|Operating Income
|3.17
|12.88
|-75.39%
|3.23
|-1.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.86
|7.07
|-140.45%
|-0.87
|-228.74%
|Net Income
|-2.55
|4.79
|-153.24%
|-0.68
|-275%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.17
|2.53
|-53.71%
|-0.48
|+343.99%
