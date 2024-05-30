DCM Q4 results : profit at ₹6.55Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.5% YoY

DCM Q4 Results Live : DCM announced its Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 3.5% compared to the same period last year. However, the company managed to achieve a profit of ₹6.55 crore in Q4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is worth noting that DCM had incurred a loss of ₹2.22 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year, indicating a significant turnaround in profitability.

Quarter on quarter, the revenue also saw a decline of 11.83%, reflecting a challenging business environment for DCM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decrease of 8.02% compared to the previous quarter and a decline of 11.14% year-on-year, showcasing efforts towards cost efficiency.

Despite the decrease in operating income by 273.33% quarter-on-quarter, there was a notable increase of 51.19% year-on-year, indicating some positive growth trajectory.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹3.51, marking a significant increase of 397.09% year-on-year, which could be seen as a positive indicator for investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of market performance, DCM delivered a return of 1.61% in the last week, 1% in the last 6 months, and a -4.36% return year-to-date, showcasing mixed results over different time frames.

Currently, DCM is valued at a market capitalization of ₹141.3 crore, with a 52-week high/low of ₹100.5 and ₹65.85 respectively, indicating the stock's price range over the past year.

DCM Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16.47 18.68 -11.83% 17.07 -3.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.94 9.72 -8.02% 10.06 -11.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.12 1.12 -0% 1.71 -34.64% Total Operating Expense 17.51 18.08 -3.15% 19.2 -8.79% Operating Income -1.04 0.6 -273.33% -2.13 +51.19% Net Income Before Taxes 7.16 0.53 +1250.94% -1.59 +550.54% Net Income 6.55 -0.06 +11016.67% -2.22 +395.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.51 -0.03 +11800% -1.18 +397.09%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.55Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹16.47Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!