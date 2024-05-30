DCM Q4 results : profit at ₹6.55Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.5% YoY

DCM Q4 Results Live : DCM announced its Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 3.5% compared to the same period last year. However, the company managed to achieve a profit of ₹6.55 crore in Q4.
It is worth noting that DCM had incurred a loss of ₹2.22 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year, indicating a significant turnaround in profitability.
Quarter on quarter, the revenue also saw a decline of 11.83%, reflecting a challenging business environment for DCM.
The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decrease of 8.02% compared to the previous quarter and a decline of 11.14% year-on-year, showcasing efforts towards cost efficiency.
Despite the decrease in operating income by 273.33% quarter-on-quarter, there was a notable increase of 51.19% year-on-year, indicating some positive growth trajectory.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹3.51, marking a significant increase of 397.09% year-on-year, which could be seen as a positive indicator for investors.
In terms of market performance, DCM delivered a return of 1.61% in the last week, 1% in the last 6 months, and a -4.36% return year-to-date, showcasing mixed results over different time frames.
Currently, DCM is valued at a market capitalization of ₹141.3 crore, with a 52-week high/low of ₹100.5 and ₹65.85 respectively, indicating the stock's price range over the past year.
DCM Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16.47
|18.68
|-11.83%
|17.07
|-3.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.94
|9.72
|-8.02%
|10.06
|-11.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.12
|1.12
|-0%
|1.71
|-34.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|17.51
|18.08
|-3.15%
|19.2
|-8.79%
|Operating Income
|-1.04
|0.6
|-273.33%
|-2.13
|+51.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.16
|0.53
|+1250.94%
|-1.59
|+550.54%
|Net Income
|6.55
|-0.06
|+11016.67%
|-2.22
|+395.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.51
|-0.03
|+11800%
|-1.18
|+397.09%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.55Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹16.47Cr
