DCM Q4 results : profit at ₹6.55Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.5% YoY

DCM Q4 results : profit at ₹6.55Cr, Revenue decreased by 3.5% YoY

DCM Q4 Results Live

DCM Q4 Results Live : DCM announced its Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 3.5% compared to the same period last year. However, the company managed to achieve a profit of 6.55 crore in Q4.

It is worth noting that DCM had incurred a loss of 2.22 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year, indicating a significant turnaround in profitability.

Quarter on quarter, the revenue also saw a decline of 11.83%, reflecting a challenging business environment for DCM.

The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decrease of 8.02% compared to the previous quarter and a decline of 11.14% year-on-year, showcasing efforts towards cost efficiency.

Despite the decrease in operating income by 273.33% quarter-on-quarter, there was a notable increase of 51.19% year-on-year, indicating some positive growth trajectory.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 3.51, marking a significant increase of 397.09% year-on-year, which could be seen as a positive indicator for investors.

In terms of market performance, DCM delivered a return of 1.61% in the last week, 1% in the last 6 months, and a -4.36% return year-to-date, showcasing mixed results over different time frames.

Currently, DCM is valued at a market capitalization of 141.3 crore, with a 52-week high/low of 100.5 and 65.85 respectively, indicating the stock's price range over the past year.

DCM Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16.4718.68-11.83%17.07-3.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.949.72-8.02%10.06-11.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.121.12-0%1.71-34.64%
Total Operating Expense17.5118.08-3.15%19.2-8.79%
Operating Income-1.040.6-273.33%-2.13+51.19%
Net Income Before Taxes7.160.53+1250.94%-1.59+550.54%
Net Income6.55-0.06+11016.67%-2.22+395.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.51-0.03+11800%-1.18+397.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.55Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹16.47Cr

