DCM Shriram Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 77.27% YOY

DCM Shriram Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.63% YoY & profit increased by 77.27% YoY

Livemint
Published24 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
DCM Shriram Q1 Results Live
DCM Shriram Q1 Results Live

DCM Shriram Q1 Results Live : DCM Shriram declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.63% & the profit increased by 77.27% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.41% and the profit decreased by 14.86%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.77% q-o-q & decreased by 13.94% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was down by 12.68% q-o-q & increased by 71.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.43 for Q1 which increased by 77.13% Y-o-Y.

DCM Shriram delivered 1.52% return in the last 1 week, 2.05% return in the last 6 months and -1.56% YTD return.

Currently, DCM Shriram has a market cap of 15648.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1175 & 826.3 respectively.

DCM Shriram Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3073.022531.21+21.41%2937.17+4.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total634.74646.18-1.77%737.58-13.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization86.3480.31+7.51%72.01+19.9%
Total Operating Expense2911.512346.25+24.09%2843.16+2.4%
Operating Income161.51184.96-12.68%94.01+71.8%
Net Income Before Taxes158.33176.52-10.3%86+84.1%
Net Income100.3117.8-14.86%56.58+77.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.437.55-14.83%3.63+77.13%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100.3Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3073.02Cr
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsDCM Shriram Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 77.27% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC

    502.75
    09:50 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    10.7 (2.17%)

    Bharat Electronics

    303.20
    09:50 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    1.7 (0.56%)

    Tata Steel

    160.55
    09:50 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.5 (0.31%)

    Bandhan Bank

    192.45
    09:50 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    -3 (-1.53%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Borosil Renewables

    559.60
    09:44 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    41.35 (7.98%)

    Quess Corp

    696.00
    09:44 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    50.45 (7.82%)

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    595.25
    09:44 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    42.4 (7.67%)

    Avanti Feeds

    683.55
    09:44 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    38.55 (5.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,412.00-3,783.00
      Chennai
      70,716.00-4,406.00
      Delhi
      70,716.00-4,332.00
      Kolkata
      70,716.00-4,845.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.78/L0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue