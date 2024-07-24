DCM Shriram Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 77.27% YOY

DCM Shriram Q1 Results Live : DCM Shriram declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.63% & the profit increased by 77.27% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.41% and the profit decreased by 14.86%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.77% q-o-q & decreased by 13.94% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was down by 12.68% q-o-q & increased by 71.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.43 for Q1 which increased by 77.13% Y-o-Y.

DCM Shriram delivered 1.52% return in the last 1 week, 2.05% return in the last 6 months and -1.56% YTD return.

Currently, DCM Shriram has a market cap of ₹15648.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1175 & ₹826.3 respectively.

DCM Shriram Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3073.02 2531.21 +21.41% 2937.17 +4.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 634.74 646.18 -1.77% 737.58 -13.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 86.34 80.31 +7.51% 72.01 +19.9% Total Operating Expense 2911.51 2346.25 +24.09% 2843.16 +2.4% Operating Income 161.51 184.96 -12.68% 94.01 +71.8% Net Income Before Taxes 158.33 176.52 -10.3% 86 +84.1% Net Income 100.3 117.8 -14.86% 56.58 +77.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.43 7.55 -14.83% 3.63 +77.13%