Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  DCM Shriram Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 77.27% YOY

DCM Shriram Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 77.27% YOY

Livemint

DCM Shriram Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.63% YoY & profit increased by 77.27% YoY

DCM Shriram Q1 Results Live

DCM Shriram Q1 Results Live : DCM Shriram declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.63% & the profit increased by 77.27% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.41% and the profit decreased by 14.86%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.77% q-o-q & decreased by 13.94% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was down by 12.68% q-o-q & increased by 71.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.43 for Q1 which increased by 77.13% Y-o-Y.

DCM Shriram delivered 1.52% return in the last 1 week, 2.05% return in the last 6 months and -1.56% YTD return.

Currently, DCM Shriram has a market cap of 15648.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1175 & 826.3 respectively.

DCM Shriram Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3073.022531.21+21.41%2937.17+4.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total634.74646.18-1.77%737.58-13.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization86.3480.31+7.51%72.01+19.9%
Total Operating Expense2911.512346.25+24.09%2843.16+2.4%
Operating Income161.51184.96-12.68%94.01+71.8%
Net Income Before Taxes158.33176.52-10.3%86+84.1%
Net Income100.3117.8-14.86%56.58+77.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.437.55-14.83%3.63+77.13%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹100.3Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3073.02Cr

