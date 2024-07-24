DCM Shriram Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 77.27% YOY

DCM Shriram Q1 Results Live : DCM Shriram declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.63% & the profit increased by 77.27% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.41% and the profit decreased by 14.86%.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.77% q-o-q & decreased by 13.94% Y-o-Y.
Operating income was down by 12.68% q-o-q & increased by 71.8% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.43 for Q1 which increased by 77.13% Y-o-Y.
DCM Shriram delivered 1.52% return in the last 1 week, 2.05% return in the last 6 months and -1.56% YTD return.
Currently, DCM Shriram has a market cap of ₹15648.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1175 & ₹826.3 respectively.
DCM Shriram Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3073.02
|2531.21
|+21.41%
|2937.17
|+4.63%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|634.74
|646.18
|-1.77%
|737.58
|-13.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|86.34
|80.31
|+7.51%
|72.01
|+19.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|2911.51
|2346.25
|+24.09%
|2843.16
|+2.4%
|Operating Income
|161.51
|184.96
|-12.68%
|94.01
|+71.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|158.33
|176.52
|-10.3%
|86
|+84.1%
|Net Income
|100.3
|117.8
|-14.86%
|56.58
|+77.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.43
|7.55
|-14.83%
|3.63
|+77.13%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹100.3Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹3073.02Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar