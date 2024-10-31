DCM Shriram Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 95.16% YOY

DCM Shriram Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 10.79% YoY & profit increased by 95.16% YoY.

Livemint
Published31 Oct 2024, 11:58 AM IST
DCM Shriram Q2 Results Live
DCM Shriram Q2 Results Live

DCM Shriram Q2 Results Live : DCM Shriram announced their Q2 results on 30 October 2024, showcasing a significant increase in profitability. The company reported a remarkable 95.16% year-on-year rise in profit, alongside a 10.79% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when evaluating the performance against the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a modest growth of 1.86%, while profit saw a substantial decline of 37.27%. This signals potential challenges in maintaining momentum despite the annual growth.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen by 8.72% quarter-on-quarter, with a slight increase of 0.03% year-on-year. This uptick in expenses could impact future profitability if not managed effectively.

Interestingly, the operating income showcased contrasting trends, down by 50.27% compared to the previous quarter but up by an impressive 100.25% year-on-year. This suggests a volatile operational environment that could be indicative of external pressures or internal shifts.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 4.04, reflecting a 95.17% increase year-on-year, which could be a positive indicator for investors looking at long-term growth potential.

In terms of stock performance, DCM Shriram has delivered a -1.05% return in the past week. However, the company has shown resilience with an 8.23% return over the last six months and a modest 1.65% year-to-date return.

Currently, DCM Shriram boasts a market capitalization of 16,184.29 Crore, with a 52-week high of 1210 and a low of 832.4, indicating a range of investor sentiment throughout the year.

DCM Shriram Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3130.093073.02+1.86%2825.37+10.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total690.08634.74+8.72%689.9+0.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization100.8786.34+16.83%73.97+36.37%
Total Operating Expense3049.772911.51+4.75%2785.26+9.5%
Operating Income80.32161.51-50.27%40.11+100.25%
Net Income Before Taxes95.77158.33-39.51%47.45+101.83%
Net Income62.92100.3-37.27%32.24+95.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.046.43-37.17%2.07+95.17%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹62.92Cr
₹3130.09Cr
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsDCM Shriram Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 95.16% YOY

