DCM Shriram Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 95.16% YOY

DCM Shriram Q2 Results Live : DCM Shriram announced their Q2 results on 30 October 2024, showcasing a significant increase in profitability. The company reported a remarkable 95.16% year-on-year rise in profit, alongside a 10.79% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when evaluating the performance against the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a modest growth of 1.86%, while profit saw a substantial decline of 37.27%. This signals potential challenges in maintaining momentum despite the annual growth.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen by 8.72% quarter-on-quarter, with a slight increase of 0.03% year-on-year. This uptick in expenses could impact future profitability if not managed effectively.

Interestingly, the operating income showcased contrasting trends, down by 50.27% compared to the previous quarter but up by an impressive 100.25% year-on-year. This suggests a volatile operational environment that could be indicative of external pressures or internal shifts.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.04, reflecting a 95.17% increase year-on-year, which could be a positive indicator for investors looking at long-term growth potential.

In terms of stock performance, DCM Shriram has delivered a -1.05% return in the past week. However, the company has shown resilience with an 8.23% return over the last six months and a modest 1.65% year-to-date return.

Currently, DCM Shriram boasts a market capitalization of ₹16,184.29 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1210 and a low of ₹832.4, indicating a range of investor sentiment throughout the year.

DCM Shriram Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3130.09 3073.02 +1.86% 2825.37 +10.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 690.08 634.74 +8.72% 689.9 +0.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 100.87 86.34 +16.83% 73.97 +36.37% Total Operating Expense 3049.77 2911.51 +4.75% 2785.26 +9.5% Operating Income 80.32 161.51 -50.27% 40.11 +100.25% Net Income Before Taxes 95.77 158.33 -39.51% 47.45 +101.83% Net Income 62.92 100.3 -37.27% 32.24 +95.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.04 6.43 -37.17% 2.07 +95.17%