DCM Shriram Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 95.16% YOY

DCM Shriram Q2 Results Live : DCM Shriram announced their Q2 results on 30 October 2024, showcasing a significant increase in profitability. The company reported a remarkable 95.16% year-on-year rise in profit, alongside a 10.79% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.
However, when evaluating the performance against the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a modest growth of 1.86%, while profit saw a substantial decline of 37.27%. This signals potential challenges in maintaining momentum despite the annual growth.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen by 8.72% quarter-on-quarter, with a slight increase of 0.03% year-on-year. This uptick in expenses could impact future profitability if not managed effectively.
Interestingly, the operating income showcased contrasting trends, down by 50.27% compared to the previous quarter but up by an impressive 100.25% year-on-year. This suggests a volatile operational environment that could be indicative of external pressures or internal shifts.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.04, reflecting a 95.17% increase year-on-year, which could be a positive indicator for investors looking at long-term growth potential.
In terms of stock performance, DCM Shriram has delivered a -1.05% return in the past week. However, the company has shown resilience with an 8.23% return over the last six months and a modest 1.65% year-to-date return.
Currently, DCM Shriram boasts a market capitalization of ₹16,184.29 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1210 and a low of ₹832.4, indicating a range of investor sentiment throughout the year.
DCM Shriram Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3130.09
|3073.02
|+1.86%
|2825.37
|+10.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|690.08
|634.74
|+8.72%
|689.9
|+0.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|100.87
|86.34
|+16.83%
|73.97
|+36.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|3049.77
|2911.51
|+4.75%
|2785.26
|+9.5%
|Operating Income
|80.32
|161.51
|-50.27%
|40.11
|+100.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|95.77
|158.33
|-39.51%
|47.45
|+101.83%
|Net Income
|62.92
|100.3
|-37.27%
|32.24
|+95.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.04
|6.43
|-37.17%
|2.07
|+95.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹62.92Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹3130.09Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar