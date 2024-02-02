DCM Shriram Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 29.7% YoY

DCM Shriram declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.27% and the profit decreased by 29.7% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.05% and the profit increased by 645.91%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.6% q-o-q and decreased by 15.39% YoY.
The operating income was up by 819.15% q-o-q and decreased by 24.55% YoY.
The EPS is ₹15.42 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 29.72% YoY.
DCM Shriram has delivered a 4.83% return in the last 1 week, a 23.07% return in the last 6 months, and a 1.12% YTD return.
Currently, DCM Shriram has a market cap of ₹16065.26 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1175 and ₹730.2 respectively.
DCM Shriram Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3137.54
|2825.37
|+11.05%
|3383.65
|-7.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|623.68
|689.9
|-9.6%
|737.15
|-15.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|76.64
|73.97
|+3.61%
|65.63
|+16.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|2768.87
|2785.26
|-0.59%
|2895.04
|-4.36%
|Operating Income
|368.67
|40.11
|+819.15%
|488.61
|-24.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|388.77
|47.45
|+719.33%
|509.26
|-23.66%
|Net Income
|240.48
|32.24
|+645.91%
|342.09
|-29.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.42
|2.07
|+644.93%
|21.94
|-29.72%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹240.48Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3137.54Cr
