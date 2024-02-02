Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  DCM Shriram Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 29.7% YoY

DCM Shriram Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 29.7% YoY

Livemint

DCM Shriram Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 7.27% YoY & profit decreased by 29.7% YoY

DCM Shriram Q3 FY24 Results Live

DCM Shriram declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.27% and the profit decreased by 29.7% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.05% and the profit increased by 645.91%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.6% q-o-q and decreased by 15.39% YoY.

The operating income was up by 819.15% q-o-q and decreased by 24.55% YoY.

The EPS is 15.42 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 29.72% YoY.

DCM Shriram has delivered a 4.83% return in the last 1 week, a 23.07% return in the last 6 months, and a 1.12% YTD return.

Currently, DCM Shriram has a market cap of 16065.26 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 1175 and 730.2 respectively.

DCM Shriram Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3137.542825.37+11.05%3383.65-7.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total623.68689.9-9.6%737.15-15.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization76.6473.97+3.61%65.63+16.78%
Total Operating Expense2768.872785.26-0.59%2895.04-4.36%
Operating Income368.6740.11+819.15%488.61-24.55%
Net Income Before Taxes388.7747.45+719.33%509.26-23.66%
Net Income240.4832.24+645.91%342.09-29.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.422.07+644.93%21.94-29.72%

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹240.48Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3137.54Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.