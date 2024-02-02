DCM Shriram Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 29.7% YoY

DCM Shriram declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.27% and the profit decreased by 29.7% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.05% and the profit increased by 645.91%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.6% q-o-q and decreased by 15.39% YoY.

The operating income was up by 819.15% q-o-q and decreased by 24.55% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹15.42 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 29.72% YoY.

DCM Shriram has delivered a 4.83% return in the last 1 week, a 23.07% return in the last 6 months, and a 1.12% YTD return.

Currently, DCM Shriram has a market cap of ₹16065.26 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1175 and ₹730.2 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DCM Shriram Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3137.54 2825.37 +11.05% 3383.65 -7.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 623.68 689.9 -9.6% 737.15 -15.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 76.64 73.97 +3.61% 65.63 +16.78% Total Operating Expense 2768.87 2785.26 -0.59% 2895.04 -4.36% Operating Income 368.67 40.11 +819.15% 488.61 -24.55% Net Income Before Taxes 388.77 47.45 +719.33% 509.26 -23.66% Net Income 240.48 32.24 +645.91% 342.09 -29.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.42 2.07 +644.93% 21.94 -29.72%

