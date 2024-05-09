DCM Shriram Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 36.89% YOY

DCM Shriram Q4 Results Live : DCM Shriram declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.14% & the profit decreased by 36.89% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.33% and the profit decreased by 51.01%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.61% q-o-q & decreased by 18.15% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 49.83% q-o-q & decreased by 32.82% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.55 for Q4 which decreased by 36.92% Y-o-Y.
DCM Shriram has delivered 1.84% return in the last 1 week, 10.24% return in last 6 months and -5.17% YTD return.
Currently the DCM Shriram has a market cap of ₹15068.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1175 & ₹812 respectively.
DCM Shriram Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2531.21
|3137.54
|-19.33%
|2848.65
|-11.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|646.18
|623.68
|+3.61%
|789.47
|-18.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|80.31
|76.64
|+4.79%
|70.88
|+13.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|2346.25
|2768.87
|-15.26%
|2573.31
|-8.82%
|Operating Income
|184.96
|368.67
|-49.83%
|275.34
|-32.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|176.52
|388.77
|-54.6%
|289.23
|-38.97%
|Net Income
|117.8
|240.48
|-51.01%
|186.67
|-36.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.55
|15.42
|-51.04%
|11.97
|-36.92%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹117.8Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2531.21Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!