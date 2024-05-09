Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  DCM Shriram Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 36.89% YOY

DCM Shriram Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 36.89% YOY

Livemint

DCM Shriram Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 11.14% YoY & profit decreased by 36.89% YoY

DCM Shriram Q4 Results Live

DCM Shriram Q4 Results Live : DCM Shriram declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.14% & the profit decreased by 36.89% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.33% and the profit decreased by 51.01%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.61% q-o-q & decreased by 18.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 49.83% q-o-q & decreased by 32.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.55 for Q4 which decreased by 36.92% Y-o-Y.

DCM Shriram has delivered 1.84% return in the last 1 week, 10.24% return in last 6 months and -5.17% YTD return.

Currently the DCM Shriram has a market cap of 15068.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1175 & 812 respectively.

DCM Shriram Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2531.213137.54-19.33%2848.65-11.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total646.18623.68+3.61%789.47-18.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization80.3176.64+4.79%70.88+13.3%
Total Operating Expense2346.252768.87-15.26%2573.31-8.82%
Operating Income184.96368.67-49.83%275.34-32.82%
Net Income Before Taxes176.52388.77-54.6%289.23-38.97%
Net Income117.8240.48-51.01%186.67-36.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.5515.42-51.04%11.97-36.92%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹117.8Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2531.21Cr

