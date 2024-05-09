DCM Shriram Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 36.89% YOY

DCM Shriram Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 11.14% YoY & profit decreased by 36.89% YoY

DCM Shriram Q4 Results Live : DCM Shriram declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.14% & the profit decreased by 36.89% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.33% and the profit decreased by 51.01%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.61% q-o-q & decreased by 18.15% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 49.83% q-o-q & decreased by 32.82% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.55 for Q4 which decreased by 36.92% Y-o-Y.

DCM Shriram has delivered 1.84% return in the last 1 week, 10.24% return in last 6 months and -5.17% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the DCM Shriram has a market cap of ₹15068.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1175 & ₹812 respectively.

DCM Shriram Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2531.21 3137.54 -19.33% 2848.65 -11.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 646.18 623.68 +3.61% 789.47 -18.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 80.31 76.64 +4.79% 70.88 +13.3% Total Operating Expense 2346.25 2768.87 -15.26% 2573.31 -8.82% Operating Income 184.96 368.67 -49.83% 275.34 -32.82% Net Income Before Taxes 176.52 388.77 -54.6% 289.23 -38.97% Net Income 117.8 240.48 -51.01% 186.67 -36.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.55 15.42 -51.04% 11.97 -36.92%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹117.8Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2531.21Cr

