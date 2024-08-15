DCW Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 32.65% YOY

DCW Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 14.04% YoY & profit decreased by 32.65% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 11:02 AM IST
DCW Q1 Results Live
DCW Q1 Results Live

DCW Q1 Results Live : DCW Q1 Results Live: DCW declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 14.04% YoY, amounting to significant growth in revenue. However, the profit took a hit, decreasing by 32.65% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 19.65%, while the profit plummeted by 56.12%.

The financial strain was further evidenced by the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which went up by 10.94% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q). However, on a yearly basis, these expenses saw a slight reduction of 1.55%.

Operating income for DCW also faced a downturn, dropping by 47.03% q-o-q and decreasing by 27.45% YoY. This decline in operating income has been a critical factor in the overall reduction in profitability for the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.23, reflecting a decrease of 32.35% YoY. This drop in EPS underscores the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability amidst rising expenses and declining operating income.

Despite the downturn in quarterly results, DCW has shown resilience in the stock market. The company has delivered a 5.47% return in the last week, a substantial 30.15% return over the last six months, and an impressive 30.72% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

As of now, DCW holds a market capitalization of 2195.36 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 80.69 and a 52-week low of 45.95, highlighting the volatility and potential for growth in the company's market performance.

DCW Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue499.52621.69-19.65%438.04+14.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total131.79118.8+10.94%133.87-1.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization24.5524.44+0.45%22.75+7.94%
Total Operating Expense478.91582.77-17.82%409.62+16.91%
Operating Income20.6238.92-47.03%28.42-27.45%
Net Income Before Taxes10.1524.57-58.7%15.32-33.79%
Net Income6.7315.33-56.12%9.99-32.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.230.52-55.85%0.34-32.35%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹6.73Cr
₹499.52Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 11:02 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsDCW Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 32.65% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue