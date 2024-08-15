DCW Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 32.65% YOY

DCW Q1 Results Live : DCW Q1 Results Live: DCW declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 14.04% YoY, amounting to significant growth in revenue. However, the profit took a hit, decreasing by 32.65% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 19.65%, while the profit plummeted by 56.12%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The financial strain was further evidenced by the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which went up by 10.94% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q). However, on a yearly basis, these expenses saw a slight reduction of 1.55%.

Operating income for DCW also faced a downturn, dropping by 47.03% q-o-q and decreasing by 27.45% YoY. This decline in operating income has been a critical factor in the overall reduction in profitability for the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.23, reflecting a decrease of 32.35% YoY. This drop in EPS underscores the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability amidst rising expenses and declining operating income.

Despite the downturn in quarterly results, DCW has shown resilience in the stock market. The company has delivered a 5.47% return in the last week, a substantial 30.15% return over the last six months, and an impressive 30.72% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

As of now, DCW holds a market capitalization of ₹2195.36 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹80.69 and a 52-week low of ₹45.95, highlighting the volatility and potential for growth in the company's market performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DCW Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 499.52 621.69 -19.65% 438.04 +14.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 131.79 118.8 +10.94% 133.87 -1.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 24.55 24.44 +0.45% 22.75 +7.94% Total Operating Expense 478.91 582.77 -17.82% 409.62 +16.91% Operating Income 20.62 38.92 -47.03% 28.42 -27.45% Net Income Before Taxes 10.15 24.57 -58.7% 15.32 -33.79% Net Income 6.73 15.33 -56.12% 9.99 -32.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.23 0.52 -55.85% 0.34 -32.35%

