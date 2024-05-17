DCW Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 56.63% YOY

DCW Q4 Results Live : DCW, the company, declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024, showing a 5.7% increase in revenue but a significant 56.63% decrease in profit Year-on-Year (YoY).
Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ), the revenue saw a substantial growth of 56.29% while the profit surged by 224.42% when compared to the previous quarter.
However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 3.94% QoQ and decreased by 19.92% YoY.
The operating income witnessed a remarkable increase of 1011.17% QoQ but faced a decline of 49.22% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 is reported to be ₹0.52, marking a 56.42% decrease YoY.
In terms of returns, DCW delivered 1.46% in the last week, while showing negative returns of -5.19% in the last 6 months and -8.52% Year-to-Date (YTD).
As of now, DCW holds a market capitalization of ₹1536.28 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹72.4 & ₹42.1 respectively.
DCW Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|621.69
|397.77
|+56.29%
|588.14
|+5.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|118.8
|114.29
|+3.94%
|148.35
|-19.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|24.44
|23.67
|+3.26%
|22.77
|+7.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|582.77
|402.04
|+44.95%
|511.49
|+13.93%
|Operating Income
|38.92
|-4.27
|+1011.17%
|76.65
|-49.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|24.57
|-19.02
|+229.13%
|61.95
|-60.35%
|Net Income
|15.33
|-12.32
|+224.42%
|35.35
|-56.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.52
|-0.4
|+231.72%
|1.2
|-56.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹15.33Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹621.69Cr
