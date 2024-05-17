Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  DCW Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 56.63% YOY

DCW Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 56.63% YOY

Livemint

DCW Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.7% YoY & profit decreased by 56.63% YoY

DCW Q4 Results Live

DCW Q4 Results Live : DCW, the company, declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024, showing a 5.7% increase in revenue but a significant 56.63% decrease in profit Year-on-Year (YoY).

Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ), the revenue saw a substantial growth of 56.29% while the profit surged by 224.42% when compared to the previous quarter.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 3.94% QoQ and decreased by 19.92% YoY.

The operating income witnessed a remarkable increase of 1011.17% QoQ but faced a decline of 49.22% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 is reported to be 0.52, marking a 56.42% decrease YoY.

In terms of returns, DCW delivered 1.46% in the last week, while showing negative returns of -5.19% in the last 6 months and -8.52% Year-to-Date (YTD).

As of now, DCW holds a market capitalization of 1536.28 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 72.4 & 42.1 respectively.

DCW Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue621.69397.77+56.29%588.14+5.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total118.8114.29+3.94%148.35-19.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization24.4423.67+3.26%22.77+7.34%
Total Operating Expense582.77402.04+44.95%511.49+13.93%
Operating Income38.92-4.27+1011.17%76.65-49.22%
Net Income Before Taxes24.57-19.02+229.13%61.95-60.35%
Net Income15.33-12.32+224.42%35.35-56.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.52-0.4+231.72%1.2-56.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹15.33Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹621.69Cr

