DCW Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 56.63% YOY

DCW Q4 Results Live : DCW, the company, declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024, showing a 5.7% increase in revenue but a significant 56.63% decrease in profit Year-on-Year (YoY). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ), the revenue saw a substantial growth of 56.29% while the profit surged by 224.42% when compared to the previous quarter.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 3.94% QoQ and decreased by 19.92% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income witnessed a remarkable increase of 1011.17% QoQ but faced a decline of 49.22% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 is reported to be ₹0.52, marking a 56.42% decrease YoY.

In terms of returns, DCW delivered 1.46% in the last week, while showing negative returns of -5.19% in the last 6 months and -8.52% Year-to-Date (YTD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, DCW holds a market capitalization of ₹1536.28 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹72.4 & ₹42.1 respectively.

DCW Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 621.69 397.77 +56.29% 588.14 +5.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 118.8 114.29 +3.94% 148.35 -19.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 24.44 23.67 +3.26% 22.77 +7.34% Total Operating Expense 582.77 402.04 +44.95% 511.49 +13.93% Operating Income 38.92 -4.27 +1011.17% 76.65 -49.22% Net Income Before Taxes 24.57 -19.02 +229.13% 61.95 -60.35% Net Income 15.33 -12.32 +224.42% 35.35 -56.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.52 -0.4 +231.72% 1.2 -56.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹15.33Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹621.69Cr

