Ddev Plastiks Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 27.64% YOY

Ddev Plastiks Industries Q4 Results Live : Ddev Plastiks Industries announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024, showcasing a 69.97% increase in revenue but a 27.64% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company experienced a significant growth of 104.88% in revenue from the previous quarter, however, the profit saw a decline of 12.8%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 279.24% compared to the previous quarter and a substantial 317.03% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income showed a slight uptick of 1.82% quarter-on-quarter but declined by 8.74% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹1.96, reflecting a 58.05% decrease year-on-year.

Despite the financial results, Ddev Plastiks Industries has delivered positive returns to its investors with 14.48% in the last week, 12.77% in the last 6 months, and 20.75% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the market cap of Ddev Plastiks Industries is ₹2393.41 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹244 & ₹118.27 respectively.

Ddev Plastiks Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1134.09 553.54 +104.88% 667.23 +69.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 40.35 10.64 +279.24% 9.67 +317.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.84 3.32 +377.03% 3.15 +402.25% Total Operating Expense 1076.25 496.74 +116.66% 603.85 +78.23% Operating Income 57.84 56.8 +1.82% 63.38 -8.74% Net Income Before Taxes 61.19 54.93 +11.4% 64.46 -5.07% Net Income 34.94 40.07 -12.8% 48.29 -27.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.96 3.87 -49.35% 4.67 -58.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹34.94Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1134.09Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!