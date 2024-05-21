Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ddev Plastiks Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 27.64% YOY

Ddev Plastiks Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 27.64% YOY

Livemint

Ddev Plastiks Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 69.97% YoY & profit decreased by 27.64% YoY

Ddev Plastiks Industries Q4 Results Live

Ddev Plastiks Industries Q4 Results Live : Ddev Plastiks Industries announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024, showcasing a 69.97% increase in revenue but a 27.64% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.

The company experienced a significant growth of 104.88% in revenue from the previous quarter, however, the profit saw a decline of 12.8%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 279.24% compared to the previous quarter and a substantial 317.03% year-on-year.

Operating income showed a slight uptick of 1.82% quarter-on-quarter but declined by 8.74% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 1.96, reflecting a 58.05% decrease year-on-year.

Despite the financial results, Ddev Plastiks Industries has delivered positive returns to its investors with 14.48% in the last week, 12.77% in the last 6 months, and 20.75% year-to-date.

Currently, the market cap of Ddev Plastiks Industries is 2393.41 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 244 & 118.27 respectively.

Ddev Plastiks Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1134.09553.54+104.88%667.23+69.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total40.3510.64+279.24%9.67+317.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.843.32+377.03%3.15+402.25%
Total Operating Expense1076.25496.74+116.66%603.85+78.23%
Operating Income57.8456.8+1.82%63.38-8.74%
Net Income Before Taxes61.1954.93+11.4%64.46-5.07%
Net Income34.9440.07-12.8%48.29-27.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.963.87-49.35%4.67-58.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹34.94Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1134.09Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.