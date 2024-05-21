Ddev Plastiks Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 27.64% YOY

Ddev Plastiks Industries Q4 Results Live : Ddev Plastiks Industries announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024, showcasing a 69.97% increase in revenue but a 27.64% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.
The company experienced a significant growth of 104.88% in revenue from the previous quarter, however, the profit saw a decline of 12.8%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 279.24% compared to the previous quarter and a substantial 317.03% year-on-year.
Operating income showed a slight uptick of 1.82% quarter-on-quarter but declined by 8.74% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹1.96, reflecting a 58.05% decrease year-on-year.
Despite the financial results, Ddev Plastiks Industries has delivered positive returns to its investors with 14.48% in the last week, 12.77% in the last 6 months, and 20.75% year-to-date.
Currently, the market cap of Ddev Plastiks Industries is ₹2393.41 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹244 & ₹118.27 respectively.
Ddev Plastiks Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1134.09
|553.54
|+104.88%
|667.23
|+69.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|40.35
|10.64
|+279.24%
|9.67
|+317.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.84
|3.32
|+377.03%
|3.15
|+402.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|1076.25
|496.74
|+116.66%
|603.85
|+78.23%
|Operating Income
|57.84
|56.8
|+1.82%
|63.38
|-8.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|61.19
|54.93
|+11.4%
|64.46
|-5.07%
|Net Income
|34.94
|40.07
|-12.8%
|48.29
|-27.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.96
|3.87
|-49.35%
|4.67
|-58.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹34.94Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1134.09Cr
