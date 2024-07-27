De Nora India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 452.49% YOY

De Nora India Q1 Results Live : De Nora India announced their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year.

The company's top line surged by 39.56% year-on-year, while the profit witnessed an impressive increase of 452.49% year-on-year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a decline of 21.14% in revenue and a decrease of 49.07% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight increase of 0.13% quarter-on-quarter and a 4.6% rise year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, declining by 57.02% quarter-on-quarter, but showed a remarkable increase of 647.53% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.43, marking a substantial 454.08% year-on-year growth.

In terms of market performance, De Nora India delivered a -4.73% return in the last week, while showing impressive returns of 33.45% in the last 6 months and 18.6% year-to-date.

As of now, De Nora India holds a market cap of ₹966.22 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2276.5 and ₹1293.2 respectively.

De Nora India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12.76 16.18 -21.14% 9.14 +39.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.55 1.54 +0.13% 1.48 +4.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.4 0.35 +12.7% 0.25 +58.45% Total Operating Expense 10.22 10.27 -0.53% 9.61 +6.41% Operating Income 2.54 5.9 -57.02% -0.46 +647.53% Net Income Before Taxes 3.88 7.61 -49.01% 0.7 +453.33% Net Income 2.88 5.66 -49.07% 0.52 +452.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.43 10.66 -49.06% 0.98 +454.08%