De Nora India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 452.49% YOY

De Nora India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 39.56% YoY & profit increased by 452.49% YoY

Livemint
Published27 Jul 2024, 10:52 AM IST
De Nora India Q1 Results Live
De Nora India Q1 Results Live

De Nora India Q1 Results Live : De Nora India announced their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year.

The company's top line surged by 39.56% year-on-year, while the profit witnessed an impressive increase of 452.49% year-on-year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a decline of 21.14% in revenue and a decrease of 49.07% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight increase of 0.13% quarter-on-quarter and a 4.6% rise year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, declining by 57.02% quarter-on-quarter, but showed a remarkable increase of 647.53% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 5.43, marking a substantial 454.08% year-on-year growth.

In terms of market performance, De Nora India delivered a -4.73% return in the last week, while showing impressive returns of 33.45% in the last 6 months and 18.6% year-to-date.

As of now, De Nora India holds a market cap of 966.22 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 2276.5 and 1293.2 respectively.

De Nora India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12.7616.18-21.14%9.14+39.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.551.54+0.13%1.48+4.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.40.35+12.7%0.25+58.45%
Total Operating Expense10.2210.27-0.53%9.61+6.41%
Operating Income2.545.9-57.02%-0.46+647.53%
Net Income Before Taxes3.887.61-49.01%0.7+453.33%
Net Income2.885.66-49.07%0.52+452.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.4310.66-49.06%0.98+454.08%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹2.88Cr
₹12.76Cr
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 10:52 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsDe Nora India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 452.49% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue