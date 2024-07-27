Hello User
De Nora India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 452.49% YOY

De Nora India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 39.56% YoY & profit increased by 452.49% YoY

De Nora India Q1 Results Live

De Nora India Q1 Results Live : De Nora India announced their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year.

The company's top line surged by 39.56% year-on-year, while the profit witnessed an impressive increase of 452.49% year-on-year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a decline of 21.14% in revenue and a decrease of 49.07% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight increase of 0.13% quarter-on-quarter and a 4.6% rise year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, declining by 57.02% quarter-on-quarter, but showed a remarkable increase of 647.53% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 5.43, marking a substantial 454.08% year-on-year growth.

In terms of market performance, De Nora India delivered a -4.73% return in the last week, while showing impressive returns of 33.45% in the last 6 months and 18.6% year-to-date.

As of now, De Nora India holds a market cap of 966.22 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 2276.5 and 1293.2 respectively.

De Nora India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12.7616.18-21.14%9.14+39.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.551.54+0.13%1.48+4.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.40.35+12.7%0.25+58.45%
Total Operating Expense10.2210.27-0.53%9.61+6.41%
Operating Income2.545.9-57.02%-0.46+647.53%
Net Income Before Taxes3.887.61-49.01%0.7+453.33%
Net Income2.885.66-49.07%0.52+452.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.4310.66-49.06%0.98+454.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.88Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹12.76Cr

