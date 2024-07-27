De Nora India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 452.49% YOY

De Nora India Q1 Results Live : De Nora India announced their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year.
The company's top line surged by 39.56% year-on-year, while the profit witnessed an impressive increase of 452.49% year-on-year.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a decline of 21.14% in revenue and a decrease of 49.07% in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight increase of 0.13% quarter-on-quarter and a 4.6% rise year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit, declining by 57.02% quarter-on-quarter, but showed a remarkable increase of 647.53% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.43, marking a substantial 454.08% year-on-year growth.
In terms of market performance, De Nora India delivered a -4.73% return in the last week, while showing impressive returns of 33.45% in the last 6 months and 18.6% year-to-date.
As of now, De Nora India holds a market cap of ₹966.22 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2276.5 and ₹1293.2 respectively.
De Nora India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12.76
|16.18
|-21.14%
|9.14
|+39.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.55
|1.54
|+0.13%
|1.48
|+4.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.4
|0.35
|+12.7%
|0.25
|+58.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|10.22
|10.27
|-0.53%
|9.61
|+6.41%
|Operating Income
|2.54
|5.9
|-57.02%
|-0.46
|+647.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.88
|7.61
|-49.01%
|0.7
|+453.33%
|Net Income
|2.88
|5.66
|-49.07%
|0.52
|+452.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.43
|10.66
|-49.06%
|0.98
|+454.08%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.88Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹12.76Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar