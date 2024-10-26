De Nora India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 48.33% YOY

De Nora India Q2 Results Live : De Nora India declared its Q2 results on 24 October 2024, revealing a challenging quarter marked by a significant decline in profitability. The company's topline decreased by 4.94% year-over-year, while profit saw a steep fall of 48.33% compared to the same quarter last year.

Despite the year-over-year decline, De Nora India showed resilience when compared to the previous quarter. Revenue grew by an impressive 42.14% and profit increased by 13.86%, indicating a potential recovery in operational performance.

The financial report also highlighted an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 1.9% quarter-over-quarter and by 0.1% year-over-year. This uptick may have contributed to the overall dip in profitability.

Operating income presented a mixed picture, showing a quarter-over-quarter increase of 10.23%, but a significant year-over-year decrease of 62.12%. This sharp decline raises concerns about the sustainability of the company's operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹6.18, reflecting a decrease of 48.33% year-over-year. This decline in EPS underscores the challenges faced by De Nora India in maintaining its earnings amidst a tough market environment.

In terms of market performance, De Nora India has experienced a -5.93% return over the last week, a -29.45% return over the last six months, and a -10.37% year-to-date return. This trend indicates a broader struggle for the company's stock amidst fluctuating investor sentiment.

Currently, De Nora India holds a market capitalization of ₹730.15 Cr, with its 52-week high and low standing at ₹2025 and ₹1293.2, respectively. The significant gap between these values reflects the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the company’s future performance.

De Nora India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 18.13 12.76 +42.14% 19.08 -4.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.57 1.55 +1.9% 1.57 +0.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.42 0.4 +6.24% 0.25 +65.36% Total Operating Expense 15.34 10.22 +50.06% 11.69 +31.18% Operating Income 2.8 2.54 +10.23% 7.39 -62.12% Net Income Before Taxes 4.44 3.88 +14.52% 8.53 -47.9% Net Income 3.28 2.88 +13.86% 6.35 -48.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.18 5.43 +13.81% 11.96 -48.33%