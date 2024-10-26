De Nora India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 48.33% YOY

De Nora India Q2 Results Live : De Nora India declared its Q2 results on 24 October 2024, revealing a challenging quarter marked by a significant decline in profitability. The company's topline decreased by 4.94% year-over-year, while profit saw a steep fall of 48.33% compared to the same quarter last year.
Despite the year-over-year decline, De Nora India showed resilience when compared to the previous quarter. Revenue grew by an impressive 42.14% and profit increased by 13.86%, indicating a potential recovery in operational performance.
The financial report also highlighted an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 1.9% quarter-over-quarter and by 0.1% year-over-year. This uptick may have contributed to the overall dip in profitability.
Operating income presented a mixed picture, showing a quarter-over-quarter increase of 10.23%, but a significant year-over-year decrease of 62.12%. This sharp decline raises concerns about the sustainability of the company's operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹6.18, reflecting a decrease of 48.33% year-over-year. This decline in EPS underscores the challenges faced by De Nora India in maintaining its earnings amidst a tough market environment.
In terms of market performance, De Nora India has experienced a -5.93% return over the last week, a -29.45% return over the last six months, and a -10.37% year-to-date return. This trend indicates a broader struggle for the company's stock amidst fluctuating investor sentiment.
Currently, De Nora India holds a market capitalization of ₹730.15 Cr, with its 52-week high and low standing at ₹2025 and ₹1293.2, respectively. The significant gap between these values reflects the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the company’s future performance.
De Nora India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|18.13
|12.76
|+42.14%
|19.08
|-4.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.57
|1.55
|+1.9%
|1.57
|+0.1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.42
|0.4
|+6.24%
|0.25
|+65.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|15.34
|10.22
|+50.06%
|11.69
|+31.18%
|Operating Income
|2.8
|2.54
|+10.23%
|7.39
|-62.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.44
|3.88
|+14.52%
|8.53
|-47.9%
|Net Income
|3.28
|2.88
|+13.86%
|6.35
|-48.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.18
|5.43
|+13.81%
|11.96
|-48.33%
