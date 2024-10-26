Hello User
De Nora India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 48.33% YOY

De Nora India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 48.33% YOY

De Nora India Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 4.94% YoY & profit decreased by 48.33% YoY.

De Nora India Q2 Results Live

De Nora India Q2 Results Live : De Nora India declared its Q2 results on 24 October 2024, revealing a challenging quarter marked by a significant decline in profitability. The company's topline decreased by 4.94% year-over-year, while profit saw a steep fall of 48.33% compared to the same quarter last year.

Despite the year-over-year decline, De Nora India showed resilience when compared to the previous quarter. Revenue grew by an impressive 42.14% and profit increased by 13.86%, indicating a potential recovery in operational performance.

The financial report also highlighted an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 1.9% quarter-over-quarter and by 0.1% year-over-year. This uptick may have contributed to the overall dip in profitability.

Operating income presented a mixed picture, showing a quarter-over-quarter increase of 10.23%, but a significant year-over-year decrease of 62.12%. This sharp decline raises concerns about the sustainability of the company's operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 6.18, reflecting a decrease of 48.33% year-over-year. This decline in EPS underscores the challenges faced by De Nora India in maintaining its earnings amidst a tough market environment.

In terms of market performance, De Nora India has experienced a -5.93% return over the last week, a -29.45% return over the last six months, and a -10.37% year-to-date return. This trend indicates a broader struggle for the company's stock amidst fluctuating investor sentiment.

Currently, De Nora India holds a market capitalization of 730.15 Cr, with its 52-week high and low standing at 2025 and 1293.2, respectively. The significant gap between these values reflects the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the company’s future performance.

De Nora India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue18.1312.76+42.14%19.08-4.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.571.55+1.9%1.57+0.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.420.4+6.24%0.25+65.36%
Total Operating Expense15.3410.22+50.06%11.69+31.18%
Operating Income2.82.54+10.23%7.39-62.12%
Net Income Before Taxes4.443.88+14.52%8.53-47.9%
Net Income3.282.88+13.86%6.35-48.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.185.43+13.81%11.96-48.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.28Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹18.13Cr

