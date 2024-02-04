De Nora India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 34.57% YoY

De Nora India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 53.16% & the profit increased by 34.57% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 54.1% and the profit increased by 2.01%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.31% q-o-q & decreased by 22.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.58% q-o-q & increased by 45.07% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹12.2 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 34.51% Y-o-Y.

De Nora India has delivered 12.96% return in the last 1 week, -3.85% return in the last 6 months and -0.6% YTD return.

De Nora India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 29.4 19.08 +54.1% 19.19 +53.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.22 1.57 -22.31% 1.57 -22.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.29 0.25 +14.24% 0.25 +18.09% Total Operating Expense 22.2 11.69 +89.91% 14.23 +55.98% Operating Income 7.19 7.39 -2.58% 4.96 +45.07% Net Income Before Taxes 8.38 8.53 -1.69% 6.45 +30.04% Net Income 6.48 6.35 +2.01% 4.81 +34.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.2 11.96 +2.01% 9.07 +34.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.48Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹29.4Cr

