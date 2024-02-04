Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  De Nora India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 34.57% YoY

De Nora India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 34.57% YoY

Livemint

De Nora India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 53.16% YoY & profit increased by 34.57% YoY

De Nora India Q3 FY24 Results Live

De Nora India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 53.16% & the profit increased by 34.57% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 54.1% and the profit increased by 2.01%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.31% q-o-q & decreased by 22.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.58% q-o-q & increased by 45.07% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.2 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 34.51% Y-o-Y.

De Nora India has delivered 12.96% return in the last 1 week, -3.85% return in the last 6 months and -0.6% YTD return.

Currently, De Nora India has a market cap of 809.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2336.95 & 766.9 respectively.

De Nora India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue29.419.08+54.1%19.19+53.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.221.57-22.31%1.57-22.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.290.25+14.24%0.25+18.09%
Total Operating Expense22.211.69+89.91%14.23+55.98%
Operating Income7.197.39-2.58%4.96+45.07%
Net Income Before Taxes8.388.53-1.69%6.45+30.04%
Net Income6.486.35+2.01%4.81+34.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.211.96+2.01%9.07+34.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.48Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹29.4Cr

