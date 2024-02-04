De Nora India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 34.57% YoY

De Nora India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 53.16% & the profit increased by 34.57% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 54.1% and the profit increased by 2.01%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.31% q-o-q & decreased by 22.33% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 2.58% q-o-q & increased by 45.07% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.2 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 34.51% Y-o-Y.
De Nora India has delivered 12.96% return in the last 1 week, -3.85% return in the last 6 months and -0.6% YTD return.
Currently, De Nora India has a market cap of ₹809.81 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2336.95 & ₹766.9 respectively.
De Nora India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|29.4
|19.08
|+54.1%
|19.19
|+53.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.22
|1.57
|-22.31%
|1.57
|-22.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.29
|0.25
|+14.24%
|0.25
|+18.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|22.2
|11.69
|+89.91%
|14.23
|+55.98%
|Operating Income
|7.19
|7.39
|-2.58%
|4.96
|+45.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.38
|8.53
|-1.69%
|6.45
|+30.04%
|Net Income
|6.48
|6.35
|+2.01%
|4.81
|+34.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.2
|11.96
|+2.01%
|9.07
|+34.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.48Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹29.4Cr
