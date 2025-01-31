De Nora India Q3 results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹7.81Cr, Revenue decreased by 40.27% YoY

De Nora India Q3 Results 2025:De Nora India declared their Q3 results for 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025. The company reported a topline decrease of 40.27%, resulting in a loss of ₹7.81 crore. This marks a significant decline compared to the profit of ₹6.48 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In addition, the revenue showed a decline of 3.14% when compared to the previous quarter. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses also reflected a mixed performance, decreasing by 0.63% quarter-on-quarter but increasing by 28.69% year-on-year.

The operating income faced a staggering drop of 522.5% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 264.53% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) fell to ₹-14.71 for Q3, indicating a decrease of 220.57% year-on-year.

De Nora India has experienced a -6.4% return in the last week, a -38.94% return over the past six months, and a -12.39% return year-to-date.

Currently, De Nora India has a market capitalization of ₹541.91 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2025 and a low of ₹978.05.

De Nora India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 17.56 18.13 -3.14% 29.4 -40.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.57 1.58 -0.63% 1.22 +28.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.44 0.42 +4.76% 0.29 +51.72% Total Operating Expense 29.39 15.34 +91.59% 22.2 +32.39% Operating Income -11.83 2.8 -522.5% 7.19 -264.53% Net Income Before Taxes -10.32 4.44 -332.43% 8.38 -223.15% Net Income -7.81 3.28 -338.11% 6.48 -220.52% Diluted Normalized EPS -14.71 6.18 -338.03% 12.2 -220.57%

