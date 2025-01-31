De Nora India Q3 results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹7.81Cr, Revenue decreased by 40.27% YoY

De Nora India Q3 results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 40.27% YoY & loss at 7.81Cr

Published31 Jan 2025
De Nora India Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

De Nora India Q3 Results 2025:De Nora India declared their Q3 results for 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025. The company reported a topline decrease of 40.27%, resulting in a loss of 7.81 crore. This marks a significant decline compared to the profit of 6.48 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In addition, the revenue showed a decline of 3.14% when compared to the previous quarter. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses also reflected a mixed performance, decreasing by 0.63% quarter-on-quarter but increasing by 28.69% year-on-year.

De Nora India Q3 Results

The operating income faced a staggering drop of 522.5% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 264.53% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) fell to -14.71 for Q3, indicating a decrease of 220.57% year-on-year.

De Nora India has experienced a -6.4% return in the last week, a -38.94% return over the past six months, and a -12.39% return year-to-date.

Currently, De Nora India has a market capitalization of 541.91 crore, with a 52-week high of 2025 and a low of 978.05.

De Nora India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue17.5618.13-3.14%29.4-40.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.571.58-0.63%1.22+28.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.440.42+4.76%0.29+51.72%
Total Operating Expense29.3915.34+91.59%22.2+32.39%
Operating Income-11.832.8-522.5%7.19-264.53%
Net Income Before Taxes-10.324.44-332.43%8.38-223.15%
Net Income-7.813.28-338.11%6.48-220.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS-14.716.18-338.03%12.2-220.57%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-7.81Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹17.56Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025
