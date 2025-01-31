De Nora India Q3 results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹7.81Cr, Revenue decreased by 40.27% YoY

De Nora India Q3 Results 2025:De Nora India declared their Q3 results for 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025. The company reported a topline decrease of 40.27%, resulting in a loss of ₹7.81 crore. This marks a significant decline compared to the profit of ₹6.48 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
In addition, the revenue showed a decline of 3.14% when compared to the previous quarter. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses also reflected a mixed performance, decreasing by 0.63% quarter-on-quarter but increasing by 28.69% year-on-year.
The operating income faced a staggering drop of 522.5% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 264.53% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) fell to ₹-14.71 for Q3, indicating a decrease of 220.57% year-on-year.
De Nora India has experienced a -6.4% return in the last week, a -38.94% return over the past six months, and a -12.39% return year-to-date.
Currently, De Nora India has a market capitalization of ₹541.91 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2025 and a low of ₹978.05.
De Nora India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|17.56
|18.13
|-3.14%
|29.4
|-40.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.57
|1.58
|-0.63%
|1.22
|+28.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.44
|0.42
|+4.76%
|0.29
|+51.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|29.39
|15.34
|+91.59%
|22.2
|+32.39%
|Operating Income
|-11.83
|2.8
|-522.5%
|7.19
|-264.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-10.32
|4.44
|-332.43%
|8.38
|-223.15%
|Net Income
|-7.81
|3.28
|-338.11%
|6.48
|-220.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-14.71
|6.18
|-338.03%
|12.2
|-220.57%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-7.81Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹17.56Cr