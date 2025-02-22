DEBOCK INDUST Q3 Results 2025:DEBOCK INDUST declared their Q3 results on 21 Feb, 2025, revealing a staggering decrease in topline revenue by 97.01% year-over-year, leading to a loss of ₹0.2Cr. In the same period last fiscal year, the company reported a profit of ₹0.32Cr.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue fell sharply by 95.74%, indicating significant financial challenges for the company.

DEBOCK INDUST Q3 Results

The company's operating income also took a hit, down by 107.84% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 155.56% year-over-year. This decline further underscores the struggles faced by DEBOCK INDUST in the current market environment.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹-0.01, reflecting a 125% decrease year-over-year, highlighting the extent of the financial downturn.

DEBOCK INDUST has delivered a return of 0.39% in the last week, but the company's performance over the last six months has been dismal with a decline of 63.87%, alongside a year-to-date return of -17.83%.

Currently, DEBOCK INDUST holds a market capitalization of ₹41.99 Cr, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹9.6 and a low of ₹2.43.

DEBOCK INDUST Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.69 16.19 -95.74% 23.09 -97.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.05 0.07 -28.57% 0.12 -58.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0.12 -100% Total Operating Expense 0.94 12.99 -92.76% 22.64 -95.85% Operating Income -0.25 3.19 -107.84% 0.45 -155.56% Net Income Before Taxes -0.2 3.24 -106.17% 0.45 -144.44% Net Income -0.2 3.24 -106.17% 0.32 -162.5% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.01 0.2 -105% 0.04 -125%