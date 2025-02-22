Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
DEBOCK INDUST Q3 Results 2025:DEBOCK INDUST declared their Q3 results on 21 Feb, 2025, revealing a staggering decrease in topline revenue by 97.01% year-over-year, leading to a loss of ₹0.2Cr. In the same period last fiscal year, the company reported a profit of ₹0.32Cr.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue fell sharply by 95.74%, indicating significant financial challenges for the company.
The company's operating income also took a hit, down by 107.84% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 155.56% year-over-year. This decline further underscores the struggles faced by DEBOCK INDUST in the current market environment.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹-0.01, reflecting a 125% decrease year-over-year, highlighting the extent of the financial downturn.
DEBOCK INDUST has delivered a return of 0.39% in the last week, but the company's performance over the last six months has been dismal with a decline of 63.87%, alongside a year-to-date return of -17.83%.
Currently, DEBOCK INDUST holds a market capitalization of ₹41.99 Cr, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹9.6 and a low of ₹2.43.
DEBOCK INDUST Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.69
|16.19
|-95.74%
|23.09
|-97.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.05
|0.07
|-28.57%
|0.12
|-58.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0.12
|-100%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.94
|12.99
|-92.76%
|22.64
|-95.85%
|Operating Income
|-0.25
|3.19
|-107.84%
|0.45
|-155.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.2
|3.24
|-106.17%
|0.45
|-144.44%
|Net Income
|-0.2
|3.24
|-106.17%
|0.32
|-162.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.01
|0.2
|-105%
|0.04
|-125%
