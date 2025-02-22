DEBOCK INDUST Q3 results 2025 on 22 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹0.2Cr, Revenue decreased by 97.01% YoY

Published22 Feb 2025, 11:12 AM IST
DEBOCK INDUST Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Feb, 2025

DEBOCK INDUST Q3 Results 2025:DEBOCK INDUST declared their Q3 results on 21 Feb, 2025, revealing a staggering decrease in topline revenue by 97.01% year-over-year, leading to a loss of 0.2Cr. In the same period last fiscal year, the company reported a profit of 0.32Cr.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue fell sharply by 95.74%, indicating significant financial challenges for the company.

DEBOCK INDUST Q3 Results

The company's operating income also took a hit, down by 107.84% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 155.56% year-over-year. This decline further underscores the struggles faced by DEBOCK INDUST in the current market environment.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at -0.01, reflecting a 125% decrease year-over-year, highlighting the extent of the financial downturn.

DEBOCK INDUST has delivered a return of 0.39% in the last week, but the company's performance over the last six months has been dismal with a decline of 63.87%, alongside a year-to-date return of -17.83%.

Currently, DEBOCK INDUST holds a market capitalization of 41.99 Cr, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 9.6 and a low of 2.43.

DEBOCK INDUST Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.6916.19-95.74%23.09-97.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.050.07-28.57%0.12-58.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0.12-100%
Total Operating Expense0.9412.99-92.76%22.64-95.85%
Operating Income-0.253.19-107.84%0.45-155.56%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.23.24-106.17%0.45-144.44%
Net Income-0.23.24-106.17%0.32-162.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.010.2-105%0.04-125%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-0.2Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0.69Cr

First Published:22 Feb 2025, 11:12 AM IST
