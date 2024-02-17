Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Deccan Gold Mines Q3 FY24 results: profit at 5.15Cr, Revenue increased by 0% YoY

Deccan Gold Mines Q3 FY24 results: profit at 5.15Cr, Revenue increased by 0% YoY

Livemint

Deccan Gold Mines Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 0% YoY & profit at 5.15Cr

Deccan Gold Mines Q3 FY24 Results Live

Deccan Gold Mines declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0% & the profit came at 5.15cr.

It is noteworthy that Deccan Gold Mines had declared a loss of 0.84cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 107.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.2% q-o-q & increased by 17.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 118.4% q-o-q & decreased by 1057.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.35 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 488.28% Y-o-Y.

Deccan Gold Mines has delivered -6.11% return in the last 1 week, 42.38% return in the last 6 months, and 5.13% YTD return.

Currently, Deccan Gold Mines has a market cap of 1900.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of 158.95 & 39.5 respectively.

Deccan Gold Mines Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.060.03+107.72%0+0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.360.3+19.2%0.31+17.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.982.21+34.92%0+496466.67%
Total Operating Expense9.784.48+118.32%0.84+1064.9%
Operating Income-9.71-4.45-118.4%-0.84-1057.2%
Net Income Before Taxes-9.46-4.41-114.4%-0.84-1028.19%
Net Income5.150.02+25890.91%-0.84+713.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.350+25978.36%-0.09+488.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.15Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.06Cr

