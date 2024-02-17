Deccan Gold Mines Q3 FY24 results: profit at 5.15Cr, Revenue increased by 0% YoY

Deccan Gold Mines declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0% & the profit came at ₹5.15cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Deccan Gold Mines had declared a loss of ₹0.84cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 107.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.2% q-o-q & increased by 17.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 118.4% q-o-q & decreased by 1057.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.35 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 488.28% Y-o-Y.

Deccan Gold Mines has delivered -6.11% return in the last 1 week, 42.38% return in the last 6 months, and 5.13% YTD return.

Currently, Deccan Gold Mines has a market cap of ₹1900.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹158.95 & ₹39.5 respectively.

Deccan Gold Mines Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.06 0.03 +107.72% 0 +0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.36 0.3 +19.2% 0.31 +17.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.98 2.21 +34.92% 0 +496466.67% Total Operating Expense 9.78 4.48 +118.32% 0.84 +1064.9% Operating Income -9.71 -4.45 -118.4% -0.84 -1057.2% Net Income Before Taxes -9.46 -4.41 -114.4% -0.84 -1028.19% Net Income 5.15 0.02 +25890.91% -0.84 +713.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.35 0 +25978.36% -0.09 +488.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.15Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.06Cr

