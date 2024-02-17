Deccan Gold Mines Q3 FY24 results: profit at 5.15Cr, Revenue increased by 0% YoY

Deccan Gold Mines declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0% & the profit came at ₹5.15cr.
It is noteworthy that Deccan Gold Mines had declared a loss of ₹0.84cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 107.72%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.2% q-o-q & increased by 17.65% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 118.4% q-o-q & decreased by 1057.2% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.35 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 488.28% Y-o-Y.
Deccan Gold Mines has delivered -6.11% return in the last 1 week, 42.38% return in the last 6 months, and 5.13% YTD return.
Currently, Deccan Gold Mines has a market cap of ₹1900.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹158.95 & ₹39.5 respectively.
Deccan Gold Mines Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.06
|0.03
|+107.72%
|0
|+0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.36
|0.3
|+19.2%
|0.31
|+17.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.98
|2.21
|+34.92%
|0
|+496466.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|9.78
|4.48
|+118.32%
|0.84
|+1064.9%
|Operating Income
|-9.71
|-4.45
|-118.4%
|-0.84
|-1057.2%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-9.46
|-4.41
|-114.4%
|-0.84
|-1028.19%
|Net Income
|5.15
|0.02
|+25890.91%
|-0.84
|+713.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.35
|0
|+25978.36%
|-0.09
|+488.28%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.15Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.06Cr
