Deep Diamond India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 71.38% YOY

Deep Diamond India Q1 Results Live : Deep Diamond India Q1 Results Live: Deep Diamond India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 69.7% and the profit increased by 71.38% year-over-year (YoY). However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 80.08% and the profit decreased by 31.34%.
The company reported a significant reduction in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 80.89% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 30.85% year-over-year (YoY). This reduction in expenses has positively impacted the company's profitability.
Operating income showed remarkable growth, up by 185.62% q-o-q and increased by 192.24% YoY. This significant rise indicates a strong operational performance during the quarter.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.06, marking a 100% increase YoY. This improvement in EPS reflects the company's enhanced profitability and efficient cost management.
Deep Diamond India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.51
|2.56
|-80.08%
|0.3
|+69.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.05
|0.26
|-80.89%
|0.07
|-30.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0.01
|-76.17%
|0
|+7.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.29
|2.82
|-89.81%
|0.22
|+28.12%
|Operating Income
|0.22
|-0.26
|+185.62%
|0.08
|+192.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.38
|0.57
|-33.65%
|0.23
|+68.99%
|Net Income
|0.29
|0.42
|-31.34%
|0.17
|+71.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.06
|0.09
|-30.84%
|0.03
|+100%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess