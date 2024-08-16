Deep Diamond India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 71.38% YOY

Deep Diamond India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 69.7% YoY & profit increased by 71.38% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Deep Diamond India Q1 Results Live
Deep Diamond India Q1 Results Live

Deep Diamond India Q1 Results Live : Deep Diamond India Q1 Results Live: Deep Diamond India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 69.7% and the profit increased by 71.38% year-over-year (YoY). However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 80.08% and the profit decreased by 31.34%.

The company reported a significant reduction in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 80.89% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 30.85% year-over-year (YoY). This reduction in expenses has positively impacted the company's profitability.

Operating income showed remarkable growth, up by 185.62% q-o-q and increased by 192.24% YoY. This significant rise indicates a strong operational performance during the quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.06, marking a 100% increase YoY. This improvement in EPS reflects the company's enhanced profitability and efficient cost management.

Deep Diamond India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.512.56-80.08%0.3+69.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.050.26-80.89%0.07-30.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization00.01-76.17%0+7.41%
Total Operating Expense0.292.82-89.81%0.22+28.12%
Operating Income0.22-0.26+185.62%0.08+192.24%
Net Income Before Taxes0.380.57-33.65%0.23+68.99%
Net Income0.290.42-31.34%0.17+71.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.060.09-30.84%0.03+100%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹0.29Cr
₹0.51Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsDeep Diamond India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 71.38% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.95
    11:17 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    0.75 (0.51%)

    Shriram Finance

    2,935.80
    11:15 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    40.65 (1.4%)

    Dabur India

    612.00
    11:15 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    7.75 (1.28%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.30
    11:17 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.55 (0.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    308.65
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    18.3 (6.3%)

    Zensar Technologies

    786.00
    11:10 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    44.05 (5.94%)

    Birlasoft

    599.00
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    33.1 (5.85%)

    Mphasis

    2,855.60
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    138.7 (5.11%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue