Deep Diamond India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 71.38% YOY

Deep Diamond India Q1 Results Live : Deep Diamond India Q1 Results Live: Deep Diamond India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 69.7% and the profit increased by 71.38% year-over-year (YoY). However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 80.08% and the profit decreased by 31.34%.

The company reported a significant reduction in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 80.89% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 30.85% year-over-year (YoY). This reduction in expenses has positively impacted the company's profitability.

Operating income showed remarkable growth, up by 185.62% q-o-q and increased by 192.24% YoY. This significant rise indicates a strong operational performance during the quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.06, marking a 100% increase YoY. This improvement in EPS reflects the company's enhanced profitability and efficient cost management.

Deep Diamond India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.51 2.56 -80.08% 0.3 +69.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.05 0.26 -80.89% 0.07 -30.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0.01 -76.17% 0 +7.41% Total Operating Expense 0.29 2.82 -89.81% 0.22 +28.12% Operating Income 0.22 -0.26 +185.62% 0.08 +192.24% Net Income Before Taxes 0.38 0.57 -33.65% 0.23 +68.99% Net Income 0.29 0.42 -31.34% 0.17 +71.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.06 0.09 -30.84% 0.03 +100%