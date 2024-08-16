Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Deep Diamond India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 71.38% YOY

Deep Diamond India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 71.38% YOY

Livemint

Deep Diamond India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 69.7% YoY & profit increased by 71.38% YoY

Deep Diamond India Q1 Results Live

Deep Diamond India Q1 Results Live : Deep Diamond India Q1 Results Live: Deep Diamond India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 69.7% and the profit increased by 71.38% year-over-year (YoY). However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 80.08% and the profit decreased by 31.34%.

The company reported a significant reduction in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which declined by 80.89% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 30.85% year-over-year (YoY). This reduction in expenses has positively impacted the company's profitability.

Operating income showed remarkable growth, up by 185.62% q-o-q and increased by 192.24% YoY. This significant rise indicates a strong operational performance during the quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.06, marking a 100% increase YoY. This improvement in EPS reflects the company's enhanced profitability and efficient cost management.

Deep Diamond India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.512.56-80.08%0.3+69.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.050.26-80.89%0.07-30.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization00.01-76.17%0+7.41%
Total Operating Expense0.292.82-89.81%0.22+28.12%
Operating Income0.22-0.26+185.62%0.08+192.24%
Net Income Before Taxes0.380.57-33.65%0.23+68.99%
Net Income0.290.42-31.34%0.17+71.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.060.09-30.84%0.03+100%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.29Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.51Cr

