Deep Polymers Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 23.72% YOY

Deep Polymers Q1 Results Live : Deep Polymers Q1 Results Live: Deep Polymers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.95% and the profit decreased by 23.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.3% and the profit increased by 29.79%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.23% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 30.64% year-on-year. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to post an increase in operating income.

The operating income was up by 13.3% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 7.02% year-on-year. This indicates an improvement in the company's core business operations despite the challenges faced.

The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹0.63, which represents a decrease of 54.01% year-on-year. The significant drop in EPS reflects the impact of rising expenses and lower profitability.

Deep Polymers has delivered a return of 3.11% in the last week. However, the company has recorded a negative return of -11.05% in the last 6 months and a year-to-date return of -4.98%.

Currently, Deep Polymers has a market cap of ₹205 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹119.5 and a 52-week low of ₹68, indicating a volatile trading range over the past year.

Deep Polymers Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 27.68 26.04 +6.3% 29.75 -6.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.42 1.39 +2.23% 1.09 +30.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.41 1.8 -21.57% 0.42 +240.6% Total Operating Expense 25.82 24.39 +5.83% 28.01 -7.82% Operating Income 1.87 1.65 +13.3% 1.75 +7.02% Net Income Before Taxes 2.26 0.37 +511.23% 1.98 +13.99% Net Income 1.53 1.18 +29.79% 2.01 -23.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.63 0.5 +26% 1.37 -54.01%