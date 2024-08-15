Deep Polymers Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 23.72% YOY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Deep Polymers Q1 Results Live : Deep Polymers Q1 Results Live: Deep Polymers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.95% and the profit decreased by 23.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.3% and the profit increased by 29.79%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.23% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 30.64% year-on-year. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to post an increase in operating income.

The operating income was up by 13.3% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 7.02% year-on-year. This indicates an improvement in the company's core business operations despite the challenges faced.

The EPS for Q1 stands at 0.63, which represents a decrease of 54.01% year-on-year. The significant drop in EPS reflects the impact of rising expenses and lower profitability.

Deep Polymers has delivered a return of 3.11% in the last week. However, the company has recorded a negative return of -11.05% in the last 6 months and a year-to-date return of -4.98%.

Currently, Deep Polymers has a market cap of 205 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 119.5 and a 52-week low of 68, indicating a volatile trading range over the past year.

Deep Polymers Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue27.6826.04+6.3%29.75-6.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.421.39+2.23%1.09+30.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.411.8-21.57%0.42+240.6%
Total Operating Expense25.8224.39+5.83%28.01-7.82%
Operating Income1.871.65+13.3%1.75+7.02%
Net Income Before Taxes2.260.37+511.23%1.98+13.99%
Net Income1.531.18+29.79%2.01-23.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.630.5+26%1.37-54.01%
FAQs
₹1.53Cr
₹27.68Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:06 PM IST
