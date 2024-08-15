Deep Polymers Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 23.72% YOY

Deep Polymers Q1 Results Live : Deep Polymers Q1 Results Live: Deep Polymers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.95% and the profit decreased by 23.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.3% and the profit increased by 29.79%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.23% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 30.64% year-on-year. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to post an increase in operating income.
The operating income was up by 13.3% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 7.02% year-on-year. This indicates an improvement in the company's core business operations despite the challenges faced.
The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹0.63, which represents a decrease of 54.01% year-on-year. The significant drop in EPS reflects the impact of rising expenses and lower profitability.
Deep Polymers has delivered a return of 3.11% in the last week. However, the company has recorded a negative return of -11.05% in the last 6 months and a year-to-date return of -4.98%.
Currently, Deep Polymers has a market cap of ₹205 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹119.5 and a 52-week low of ₹68, indicating a volatile trading range over the past year.
Deep Polymers Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|27.68
|26.04
|+6.3%
|29.75
|-6.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.42
|1.39
|+2.23%
|1.09
|+30.64%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.41
|1.8
|-21.57%
|0.42
|+240.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|25.82
|24.39
|+5.83%
|28.01
|-7.82%
|Operating Income
|1.87
|1.65
|+13.3%
|1.75
|+7.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.26
|0.37
|+511.23%
|1.98
|+13.99%
|Net Income
|1.53
|1.18
|+29.79%
|2.01
|-23.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.63
|0.5
|+26%
|1.37
|-54.01%
